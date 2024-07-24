Android game and app deals: Paths and Danger, Galaxy Genome, SPHAZE, and more

We are now ready to gather up all of today’s best deals on Android games and apps courtesy of the Google Play Store. On your way down, scope out the deals we spotted today on Samsung’s ultra-wideband Galaxy SmartTag 2 item trackers as well as its latest Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor, these unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra offers at new all-time lows, and Google’s wireless Nest video doorbell at its best price yet. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Paths & Danger, Galaxy Genome, QR and Barcode Scanner PRO, SPHAZE, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Best Android apps and games on sale:

Android app and game deals still live:

Paths & Danger features:

Embark on an enchanting journey to Paths & Danger—a masterfully crafted procedural turn-based RPG that seamlessly blends simplicity with tactical brilliance. Get ready to be captivated as you assemble a formidable fellowship, where the art of teamwork takes center stage. Unveil the grand enigma surrounding the esteemed province of Westwall and immerse yourself in the triumphant exploits of your heroes.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!