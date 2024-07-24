Today’s best iOS app deals: Truberbrook, ARIDA Backland’s Awakening, Short Tale, more

Your mid-week collection of the best deals we are tracking on the App Store is now live down below the fold. On your way down, scope out the discounts we have on Level’s smart Home Key Lock+, the return of Prime Day pricing on Apple AirTags, a new all-time low at $145 off for Apple’s top-end 1TB 13-inch Wi-Fi + Cell M2 iPad Air, and even more in our curated Apple deal hub. As for today’s apps, highlights include title like Truberbrook, ARIDA: Backland’s Awakening, A Short Tale, Jorel’s Brother, AR Spiders, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best.

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Jorel’s Brother: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AR Spiders: $1.50 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ARIDA: Backland’s Awakening: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Teraverse: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: A Short Tale: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Meridian 157: Chapter 1: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Inner World: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Innsmouth Case: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Truberbrook: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Flight Board Pro Plane Tracker: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Mandala Maker 360 Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Relaxing Tangle Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Good Grade: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Calendar Widget – Date Widgets: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Stillness of the Wind: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW – Local Forecast: $2 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Doodle Baseball Game: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SwiftDocs: PDF Document Maker: $5 (Reg. $15)

Imagine yourself on a vacation to Europe in the late sixties. Now, picture yourself as a young American scientist; Hans Tannhauser. While you’re at it, think of Trüberbrook, a remote village in rural Germany. Because, that’s where you end up after hitting the continent. But who cares, you won the trip in a lottery! Or at least, that’s how it seems. But don’t fear, instead of getting some rest, you could find yourself having to save the world …