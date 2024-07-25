Android game and app price drops: 60 Parsecs!, Bright Reappear, Redshift Sky Pro, more

This afternoon’s roundup of the best Google Play price drops on Android games and apps is now ready to go down below. Joining the software deals, you’ll also want to scope out the discounts we are now tracking on OWC’s new 1TB Envoy portable SSD, all-time low pricing on Google Pixel Watch 2, this TCL 43-inch Google Smart TV at just $198, and Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy S24 at a new all-time low. As for the apps, some highlights here include 60 Parsecs!, Bright Reappear, Redshift Sky Pro, 60 Seconds! Reatomized, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at today’s best Android price drops.

Atomic Space Age was a blast! Until it became the Post-Apocalyptic Space Age.

Your space station is about to explode and you only have 60 seconds before things get messy. What (or who) will you grab before you make a mad dash for the emergency shuttle and begin your journey into THE GREAT UNKNOWN?

Lead a crew of woefully unprepared astronauts, equipped with whatever junk – sorry – “supplies” you can grab before blasting off, on a journey across the cosmos that’s best described as misguided. Make the best of it, while dealing with soup shortages and other horrors of outer space. Will you have what it takes to find a new home and survive?