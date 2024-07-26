Today’s best iOS app price drops: Swim Out, Juicy Realm, Majesty Kingdom, more

Your Friday morning collection of the best iOS game and app price drops is now ready to go down below. This morning saw the best prices ever land on a few of the sought-after M2 iPad Air configurations with up to $99 in savings alongside ongoing deals on Apple Pencil 2 and a particularly sweet deal on Apple’s M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM at $200 off. But for now it’s on to the apps including highlights like Swim Out, Juicy Realm, Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim, Majesty: Northern Expansion, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best iOS price drops.

Today’s best iOS app and game price drops:

iOS Universal: World of Chess 3D (Pro): FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Odysseus Kosmos – Episode 1: $2 (Reg. $2.50)

iOS Universal: Odysseus Kosmos – Episode 2: $2 (Reg. $2.50)

iOS Universal: Odysseus Kosmos – Episode 3: $2 (Reg. $2.50)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Northern Expansion: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Swim Out: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Wheels of Aurelia: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS app and game deals still live:

iOS Universal: Secret Locker App: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Song Demo AI – Music Generator: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Demetrios: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Shadowtrainer: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 60 Seconds! Reatomized: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Iron Logic: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Earth Atlantis: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Bright Reappear: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Paul Pixel: $1.50 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kino – Pro Video Camera: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Chimely – Meditation Timer: $3 (Reg. $6)

More on Swim Out:

Dive into the relaxing and refreshing atmosphere of Swim Out, a strategic, turn-based puzzle game, that will transport you into a sunny day by the swimming pool, the river or the sea. Plan each of your strokes wisely and be sure to never cross any other swimmer’s path if you want to peacefully enjoy the sea view on a cosy chaise-longue.

