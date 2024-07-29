Android game and app price drops: Actraiser, Secret of Mana, Final Fantasy, Chrono Trigger, more

It today’s collection of Android app price drops, Square Enix is taking over with its legendary role playing classics. Just be sure to also scope out the deals we are tracking on Samsung’s new Dolby Atmos Music Frame smart speaker as well as Nothing’s new semi-translucent ANC Ear wireless buds, Google’s latest Pixel 8 Pro smartphone from $749, and a return of all-time low pricing on Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite. As for the apps, just about every Final Fantasy classic you might want to score on sale is now marked down alongside the brilliant Mana series, Chrono Trigger, and Actraiser Renaissance. Head below for a closer look at everything.
Best Android app and game price drops:
- SkanApp – AR PDF book scanner FREE (Reg. $20)
- Actraiser Renaissance $10 (Reg. $20)
- Secret of Mana $4 (Reg. $8)
- Adventures of Mana $7 (Reg. $14)
- Trials of Mana $12 (Reg. $23)
- Legend of Mana $14 (Reg. $28)
- CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.) $5 (Reg. $10)
- FINAL FANTASY $9 (Reg. $12)
- FINAL FANTASY II $9 (Reg. $12)
- FINAL FANTASY III $13 (Reg. $18)
- FINAL FANTASY IV (3D REMAKE) $8 (Reg. $15)
- FINAL FANTASY IV $13 (Reg. $18)
- FINAL FANTASY IV: TAY $8 (Reg. $15)
- FINAL FANTASY V $13 (Reg. $18)
- FINAL FANTASY VI $13 (Reg. $18)
- FINAL FANTASY VII $8 (Reg. $16)
- FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered $10 (Reg. $21)
- FINAL FANTASY IX for Android $10 (Reg. $21)
- FINAL FANTASY TACTICS : WotL $7 (Reg. $14)
- FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS $7 (Reg. $13)
- PARANORMASIGHT $11 (Reg. $19)
- VARIOUS DAYLIFE Mobile $9 (Reg. $23)
Android app and game deals still live:
- The Lonely Hacker FREE (Reg. $2)
- Hexanet White – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Puzzle for kids – Animal games FREE (Reg. $5)
- Chloe Puzzle Game Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
- Swim Out $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Tempest: Pirate RPG Premium $7 (Reg. $14)
- The Enchanted Kingdom Premium $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom $3 (Reg. $5)
- Majesty－The Northern Expansion $3 (Reg. $5)
- Undergrave -Tactical Roguelike $1 (Reg. $7)
- King of Dragon Pass: Text RPG $5 (Reg. $10)
- Strategy & Tactics:USSR vs USA $1 (Reg. $2)
- Yumsters! Premium $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Plancon: Space Conflict $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- The Tiny Bang Story: Premium $3 (Reg. $5)
- Color Sheep $0.50 (Reg. $1)
Actraiser Renaissance features:
Actraiser combines 2D platforming action (Realm Acts) with a City-building simulation (Realm Management) in the ultimate battle between good and evil!
Featuring the soundtrack that sent shockwaves through the gaming world when it was first released, composed by the legendary Yuzo Koshiro – now remastered!
Help humanity flourish by playing as the Lord of Light and their loyal angel in a world beset by evil.
