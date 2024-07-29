Today’s best iOS app price drops: Legend of Mana, loads of Final Fantasy titles, Actraiser, more

Welcome to your personal App Store deal tracker, featuring the best handpicked price drops on iOS games and apps each and every work day. Our App Store deals are joined by the M2 MacBook Air starting from the $799 low alongside Apple’s 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro at $500 off, and the 1TB 11-inch M4 iPad Pro in Space Black at nearly $150 off, plus everything else you’ll find right here. As for the apps, we have a sizable collection of Final Fantasy classics on sale alongside the legendary Mana series, Actraiser Renaissance, Teslagrad, and PARANORMASIGHT, and more. Head below for today’s best iOS price drops.

iOS Universal: Runes of Ardun: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Actraiser Renaissance: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Secret of Mana: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Legend of Mana: $14 (Reg. $28)

iOS Universal: CHRONO TRIGGER: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Final Fantasy Tactics: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Final Fantasy: $9 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Final Fantasy II: $9 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Final Fantasy III: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Final Fantasy IV: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Final Fantasy V: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Final Fantasy VII: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Final Fantasy IX: $10 (Reg. $21)

iOS Universal: Final Fantasy VIII Remastered: $10 (Reg. $21)

iOS Universal: Arrog: $0.50 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Teslagrad: $0.50 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: PARANORMASIGHT: $11 (Reg. $19)

iOS Universal: World of Chess 3D (Pro): FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Odysseus Kosmos – Episode 1: $2 (Reg. $2.50)

iOS Universal: Odysseus Kosmos – Episode 2: $2 (Reg. $2.50)

iOS Universal: Odysseus Kosmos – Episode 3: $2 (Reg. $2.50)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Northern Expansion: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Swim Out: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Wheels of Aurelia: $1 (Reg. $5)

Set off on a journey to find the mystical Mana Tree seen in a dream, before discovering… the world map is empty! During your travels, you’ll acquire special artifacts; place these wherever you’d like on the map to bring towns and dungeons to life and advance the story

Meet a colorful cast of characters, square off against fearsome monsters, and explore the vast world of Fa’Diel. Not only has the music has been rearranged for this remaster, you can also alternate between the new and original soundtrack. Other features have also been added, including the ability to turn off enemy encounters, and the never-before released mini-game “Ring Ring Land”.