Today’s best iOS app price drops: Legend of Mana, loads of Final Fantasy titles, Actraiser, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Welcome to your personal App Store deal tracker, featuring the best handpicked price drops on iOS games and apps each and every work day. Our App Store deals are joined by the M2 MacBook Air starting from the $799 low alongside Apple’s 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro at $500 off, and the 1TB 11-inch M4 iPad Pro in Space Black at nearly $150 off, plus everything else you’ll find right here. As for the apps, we have a sizable collection of Final Fantasy classics on sale alongside the legendary Mana series, Actraiser Renaissance, Teslagrad, and PARANORMASIGHT, and more. Head below for today’s best iOS price drops. 

Today’s best iOS app and game price drops:

iOS Universal: Runes of Ardun: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Actraiser Renaissance: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Secret of Mana: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Legend of Mana: $14 (Reg. $28)

iOS Universal: CHRONO TRIGGER: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Final Fantasy Tactics: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Final Fantasy: $9 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Final Fantasy II: $9 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Final Fantasy III: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Final Fantasy IV: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Final Fantasy V: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Final Fantasy VII: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Final Fantasy IX: $10 (Reg. $21)

iOS Universal: Final Fantasy VIII Remastered: $10 (Reg. $21)

iOS Universal: Arrog: $0.50 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Teslagrad: $0.50 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: PARANORMASIGHT: $11 (Reg. $19)

Rare offer knocks the epic Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition to $150, or main game at $50 + more

iOS app and game deals still live:

iOS Universal: World of Chess 3D (Pro): FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Odysseus Kosmos – Episode 1: $2 (Reg. $2.50)

iOS Universal: Odysseus Kosmos – Episode 2: $2 (Reg. $2.50)

iOS Universal: Odysseus Kosmos – Episode 3: $2 (Reg. $2.50)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Northern Expansion: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Swim Out: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Wheels of Aurelia: $1 (Reg. $5)

More on Legend of Mana:

Set off on a journey to find the mystical Mana Tree seen in a dream, before discovering… the world map is empty! During your travels, you’ll acquire special artifacts; place these wherever you’d like on the map to bring towns and dungeons to life and advance the story

Meet a colorful cast of characters, square off against fearsome monsters, and explore the vast world of Fa’Diel. Not only has the music has been rearranged for this remaster, you can also alternate between the new and original soundtrack. Other features have also been added, including the ability to turn off enemy encounters, and the never-before released mini-game “Ring Ring Land”.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

LISEN’s MagSafe car mount charger for iPhone 15 d...
New Nintendo eShop Switch game sale from $3: Mario, Kir...
Wrap your M2 iPad Air in Native Union’s classic m...
Hiboy debuts new X300 Big-Wheel e-scooter with $400 lau...
First post-launch deal knocks Lexar’s new 2TB 2,0...
Exclusive 30-day FREE trial to Setapp for 9to5 readers:...
Save $328 on this EGO Power+ 56V 21-inch self-propelled...
Take charge of temp fluctations at home with two Govee ...
Load more...
Show More Comments