Hiboy debuts new X300 Big-Wheel e-scooter with $350 secondary launch discount to $700 (Reg. $1,050)

Update: The early-bird special discount has sold its limited 100 units, and is now available at a discounted rate of $699.99 shipped, down from $1,050. Information on alternative e-bike discounts below has also been updated.

Hiboy is offering a limited-time early bird launch special on its new X300 Big-Wheel Electric Scooter for $649.99 shipped . With a price tag set at $1,050, this is the very first chance to save on this all-new model – though the deal is limited to only 100 units, with the number steadily ticking down in availability as the days go by. You’re looking at a whopping 38% markdown here, providing you with a $400 difference in price which is surprising to see as a first-time e-scooter discount until you remember that its quantity is limited. There’s no telling if the company plans to add more deals for this model anytime soon – pre or post-launch – but regardless, this is one great starting cut on a new commuter solution, especially when considering rising costs from the tariff hikes recently.

The all-new X300 Big-Wheel Electric Scooter arrives with its 500W motor (peaking at 700W to tackle up to 25% inclines) that is powered by the 48V quick-release 13.5Ah battery in order to hit top speeds of 23 MPH and travel up to an impressive 37.3 miles on a single 7-hour charge. There are three riding modes to choose from when heading out into the streets, with the sport mode giving you all its got out the gate at max speed, a drive mode that limits speed to 18 MPH for longer travel distances, and energy saving modes that take things down further to 13 MPH speeds for the maximum extended travel distances.

You’ll find the usual smart controls with this model, as well as an easy-to-use fold-and-go design for storage and transport ease, and a few other features that include an onboard cup holder, a wider 9-inch non-slip deck, 12-inch pneumatic tires with front suspension, an IPX5 waterproof rating, both electric and disc brakes, an LED headlight with turn signal functionality, an LED tailight, and a built-in digital display for all your real-time control needs.

Hiboy X300 Big-Wheel Electric Scooter features:

Meet the X300, the ultimate urban ride designed for unmatched comfort and stability. Its oversized 12-inch wheels provide a smooth, SUV-like ride over city streets, while pneumatic tires absorb bumps for a seamless experience. The spacious deck and ergonomic design ensure a secure and comfortable ride. Ideal for city elites seeking a blend of luxury and practicality, the X300 makes every commute stylish and effortless.

