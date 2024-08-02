Courtesy of itsÂ 48-hour weekend flash saleÂ that ends Saturday, Best Buy is offering the Segway Ninebot E2 Plus Electric Scooter for $299.99 shipped. Usually going for $400, and currently matched over at Amazon, we havenâ€™t seen very many discounts drop on this particular model since the new year began, with most of the biggest discounts coming direct from Segway during various sales. It ended 2023 at the $245 low, and has only fallen as low as $280 in 2024. Aside from that rate, weâ€™ve mainly been seeing drops to $300 and more regular rates up near $370 like during the recent Prime Day savings event. Youâ€™re looking at a solid $100 markdown here that lands it at the third-lowest price we have tracked â€“ $55 above the all-time low from Christmas sales.

Segway has a great lineup of affordable and long-lasting e-scooters to add to your commute and the Ninebot E2 Plus is definitely counted among them. It arrives with a 300W motor (peaking at 500W) as well as a 220Wh battery that provide a 15.5 MPH top speed and a 12.4-mile travel range that can gain a few extra miles extension when using one of its lower setting riding modes. A neat feature you donâ€™t see on many Segway models is the inclusion of RGB ambient lights that offer 256 colors and 3 light effects which will change its rhythm along with the speed.

Itâ€™s been given a much larger 2.8-inch LED dashboard with a 25-degree tilt for easier glances and setting adjustments while in the middle of your ride. Youâ€™ll also find it stocked with puncture-proof hollow tires, an integrated headlight, a dual breaking system, an IPX4 weather-resistant rating, a folding frame for easier storage, and smart controls via the Segway-Ninebot app that includes remote locking and unlocking for added security.

Be sure to head over to our Green Deals hub for more EV options. Thereâ€™s plenty of great opportunities in the form of sales, at the moment, with Best Buy even having a massive summer sale that is filled with a large collection of e-scooters and a few e-bikes. Youâ€™ll find some back to school deals coming from favorites like Rad Power Bikes and Lectric eBIKES â€“ with the new ONE e-bike finally out and getting its first post-launch discount â€“ and even MODâ€™s unique Groove 1 Utility beach cruiser is keeping its $1,000 markdown for the time being as the brand makes room for new upcoming models. Thereâ€™s also a flash sale for this weekend only from Juiced Bikes on its latest JetCurrent Pro that is dropping it to its second-lowest rate.

Segway Ninebot E2 Plus Electric Scooter features:

Uncompromising designE2 Plus features an ultra-thin footboard with a low center of gravity, while the front-flared cockpit provides additional space and comfort on the handlebars. Additionally, the E2 Plusâ€¯electric scooterâ€¯features a high position for lighting, enhancing safety and ease of use.

Enjoy speed with Color & glow256 colors RGB ambient light allows your scooter shine and glow at night, with 3 light effects, and its rhythm changes with the speed.

Easy to read 2.8 inch screenThe E2 Series has a larger dashboard design of 2.8 inches, which displays information such as speed and battery level at a quick glance.Â The 25 degree screen tilt angle is ergonomically designed for comfort and is easy to watch when riding.

Maintenance-free inner hollow tiresAn excellent riding experience starts with the tires.Â The E2 Series comes with newly developed inner hollow tires of 8.1 inches.Â These tires are puncture-proof, maintenance free, and provide better shock absorption capability.

Weather resistant ridingThe IPX4 weather-resistant design accommodates a broader range of uses, letting you ride safely no matter the weather.

Dual brake system for enhanced safetyThe front electronic brake works with the rear mechanical drum brake, controlled by one lever, to ensure an efficient and reliable braking system.

Take your E2 Plus kick scooter anywhereWith its lightweight and easy folding design, you can take your E2 Plus electric kick scooter anywhere: on an elevator or public transportation, stored in your workplace or at home, or tucked away in the trunk of your car.

