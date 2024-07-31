Anker’s Space A40 ANC earbuds with 50-hr. battery hit well above their pay grade at $50

There are loads of great options when it comes to earbuds out there, but the Anker Soundcore models have always been among our favorite budget-friendly solutions. And today we are highlighting a deal on one its best sets with the Anker Space A40 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds now down at $50.15 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. This deal is live on the black, navy, and white set, with the special soft purple variant now marked down to $59.99 from the usual $100 price tag.

While we have seen some fleeting deals for less, you’re looking at a pair of earbuds with specs that hit well above their pay grade that also happened to start life at $100. They sold at $80 for most of last year before falling into the $60 range on the standard colors across 2024. Today’s deal takes that price down another 15% to deliver the lowest we can find.

And by specs above their pay grade, we are talking battery life that out lasts AirPods at up to 50 hours with the included wireless charging case alongside onboard noise cancellation and a design that’s easy to wear, weighing in at about as much “as a sheet of paper.”

Hit up our hands-on review for more details and check out more of today’s earbuds and headphone deals below:

Anker Space A40 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds features:

Reduce Noise By Up to 98%: Space A40 has an upgraded noise cancelling system to block out a wider range of distracting noises. So wherever you go, you’ll always have the space you need to focus.

Automatically Tailored Noise Cancelling: Space A40 detects external noises and automatically selects a suitable level of noise cancelling for your surroundings. Enjoy your personal space whether you’re indoors, outdoors, commuting, or on a flight.

50 Hours of Personal Space: That’s enough playtime to enjoy up to 1,000 songs or 25 movies. The earbuds have a 10-hour single charge playtime, and fast charging gives you 4 hours of listening from a quick 10-minute charge.

Highly Detailed Sound: Thanks to soundcore’s pioneering double-layer diaphragm drivers, Space A40 noise cancelling earbuds produce sound with strong bass, clear mids, and bright treble. You can also listen using LDAC mode for Hi-Res Audio Wireless sound.

