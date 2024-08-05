Android game and app price drops: Exolot Zian, Evoland 2, Data Defense, and more

Today’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go down below. Our Google Play price drops now sit alongside discounts on Nothing’s ANC Ear (a) wireless buds, this Google Play gift card offer, a $100 deal on the Acer Chromebook Plus 515, the 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen down at $210, and new all-time lows on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. But it’s on to the apps for now, including titles like Exolot: Zian, Evoland 2, Data Defense, Gold Rush! Anniversary, Zenge, Scalak, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Embark on an action-packed, retro-inspired adventure in “Exolotl : Zian,” a thrilling platform game meticulously crafted by a talented indie developer. Join Prince Zian and his courageous companions as they journey to save Exolotl Planet from the ruthless invasion led by King Orion, who has abducted Zian’s father, the king of Exolotl.

Immerse yourself in a captivating world filled with nostalgic pixel art, reminiscent of classic retro games. Take control of five unique characters, each equipped with their own arsenal of abilities and weapons. Switch between characters on the fly, strategically utilizing their strengths to overcome challenges and defeat a variety of enemies throughout the exhilarating levels.