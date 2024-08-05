Android game and app price drops: Exolot Zian, Evoland 2, Data Defense, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Today’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go down below. Our Google Play price drops now sit alongside discounts on Nothing’s ANC Ear (a) wireless buds, this Google Play gift card offer, a $100 deal on the Acer Chromebook Plus 515, the 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen down at $210, and new all-time lows on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. But it’s on to the apps for now, including titles like Exolot: Zian, Evoland 2, Data Defense, Gold Rush! Anniversary, Zenge, Scalak, and more. Head below for a closer look. 

Best Android app and game price drops:

Android app and game deals still live:

Exolotl features:

Embark on an action-packed, retro-inspired adventure in “Exolotl : Zian,” a thrilling platform game meticulously crafted by a talented indie developer. Join Prince Zian and his courageous companions as they journey to save Exolotl Planet from the ruthless invasion led by King Orion, who has abducted Zian’s father, the king of Exolotl.
Immerse yourself in a captivating world filled with nostalgic pixel art, reminiscent of classic retro games. Take control of five unique characters, each equipped with their own arsenal of abilities and weapons. Switch between characters on the fly, strategically utilizing their strengths to overcome challenges and defeat a variety of enemies throughout the exhilarating levels.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Score a pair of Anker dual-port USB-C/A wall chargers w...
One of summer 2024’s best portable speaker back o...
LEGO Review Board selects Charlie and the Chocolate Fac...
Best Back to School Apple deals – M3 MacBook Air $799...
Never lose your wallet with Anker’s Apple Find My...
TCL debuts new 144Hz VRR picture-frame style NXTFRAME s...
UGREEN’s Nexode 145W 25K power bank can handle al...
Upgrade to Samsung’s Bespoke smart electric washer/ve...
Load more...
Show More Comments