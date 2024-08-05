Get Segway’s E22 electric KickScooter with a free add-on seat at $360 (Save $280), more from $550

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot E22 Electric KickScooter with a seat for $359.99 shipped. Normally going for $640, it’s been seeing plenty of ups and downs in price since 2024 began after ending 2023 at its $300 low during Black Friday and Christmas sales. It’s mainly been keeping above $483 with drops to lower prices peppered in every couple of months – most recently seeing the biggest drop to $378 mid-July. It comes in today as an even bigger 44% markdown that saves you $280 and drops it to the second-lowest price we have tracked – $60 above the all-time low from Black Friday.

Segway’s E22 electric kickscooter is an affordable option to upgrade your commute – especially for those of you like me who live in cities and are travelling only a few miles to get to your appointments (and facing public transport times for the same distance of 1+ hours). I’ve been using mine since 2020 through rain and snow, with no problems yet having arisen since first hopping on. It’s been a reliable means to get around Brooklyn while saving me on train/bus tickets and highly recommend it to commuters on a budget.

It arrives sporting a 300W brushless DC motor and a 184Wh battery that work together to provide a 13.7-mile travel range at up to 12.4 MPH. One thing worth noting with this model is that its mileage and speed can be bumped up to 27 miles and 15.5 MPH with the addition of a Segway External Battery Pack (sold separately). You’ll have three riding modes to choose from here: a cruise mode for lower speed and extended battery life, its normal mode for standard settings, and a sports mode for faster speed and incline handling (up to 15% inclines). The included adjustable seat alongside multiple shock-absorbing designs will ensure your commute is as comfortable as it is effortless.

Segway Ninebot E22 Electric KickScooter features:

Comfortably Riding: Soft and breathable ergonomic sponge saddle seat with widened design.

Multiple Shock Absorbing Systems: With shock-absorbing foam cushion saddle, dual shock-absorbing balls, upgraded 9-inch Dual Density tires.

Portable Folding Design: Folds in one step, Please note that the E22 with seat cannot be folded as usual when the external battery is installed.

Human Oriented Design: Seat comes with screws, no additional drilling.

The seat saddle can be adjusted to 20-24.8 inches to fit for various heights and ages (14 plus) of riders.

This Product is certified to UL-2272 by CSA.

