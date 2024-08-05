Hover-1’s Altai Pro R500/R750 e-bikes see up to 43% off discounts starting from $1,426

Update: Amazon has dropped the price on the jet black R500 model to $1,578.26 $1,426.10 shipped, with red R500 also falling to $1,903.27 shipped and the blue R500 remaining at $1,724.99 shipped. Likewise the white R750 model has fallen to $1,904.47 $1,799.36 shipped while its black counterpart remains at $1,927.54 shipped.

Amazon is offering price cuts on the blue and jet black Hover-1 Altai Pro R500 e-bikes for $1,724.99 shipped. Normally going for $2,300 most days, we’ve seen wild fluctuations in price over the years, with 2024 seeing bigger and more frequent discounts, albeit mostly on the blue colorway. Speaking of the blue model, it has seen the greatest discounts so far, with the biggest of them taking costs down to the $820 low back in May. The jet black model, in comparison, has seen far fewer and less impactful price cuts, only going as low as $1,021 in March, and more regularly sitting at or above $1,900. While today’s deal is not the lowest we have seen, it still comes in here as a solid $575 markdown that gives you a reliable commuter solution at an affordable rate – especially with recent tariff expirations leading most e-bike brands to raise prices across the board.

Sporting a stylish motorbike design that is becoming more and more popular among e-bike enthusiasts, the Altai Pro R500 houses a 500W motor and a 48V/20Ah battery that hits a maximum speed of 28 MPH and can carry you up to 60 miles on a single charge. The battery has been given a removable functionality that makes things more convenient, with the battery’s capacity taking seven to eight hours to be completely recharge from empty. It comes stocked with 20-inch fat tires for smoother rides on uneven terrain, while also being outfitted with a headlight, taillight, and turn signals for added safety. Through the Hover-1 E-Mobility app you can even track your riding distance, navigate with GPS, and adjust the e-bike’s settings.

Amazon is also offering discounts on two of the Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 e-bikes, with the black model sitting lowest at $2,029 and the white model at $2,276 – both of them down from $3,000 price tags. Sporting a larger 750W motor, this successor to the R500’s title hits the same top speeds and travel distance, with an adjustable suspension – plus, it comes decked out with several extra accessories: dual side mirrors, a phone storage bag, side and rear racks, two saddle bags, a rear mudguard, a triangular storage bag, and a folding lock.

Be sure to head over to our Green Deals hub for more EV options. There’s plenty of great opportunities in the form of sales, at the moment, with Best Buy even having a massive summer sale that is filled with a large collection of e-scooters and a few e-bikes. You’ll find some back to school deals coming from favorites like Rad Power Bikes and Lectric eBIKES – with the new ONE e-bike finally out and getting its first post-launch discount – and even MOD’s unique Groove 1 Utility beach cruiser is keeping its $1,000 markdown for the time being as the brand makes room for new upcoming models. There’s also a flash sale that seems to have been extended from Juiced Bikes on its latest JetCurrent Pro that is dropping it to its second-lowest rate. If you ride a regular pedal bike and have been considering a conversion kit to add some e-bike functionality to your commute, check out our hands-on review of the CLIP, a new device refreshing century-old technology.

Hover-1 Altai Pro R500 e-bike features:

H-1 Pro Series is Hover-1’s most advanced collection of premium, high performance electric rideables. Nothing short of exceptional products built to deliver the ultimate electric riding experience receive the Pro Series designation. We strive to serve the serious riders searching for the top shelf electric rideables on the market. Power, speed, reliability, and longevity are the foundations that Pro Series was built on. Join us as we forge a path toward the limitless future of e-mobility.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!