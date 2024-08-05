Today’s best iOS app price drops: Iris and the Giant, Thumper, Daygram Secret Diary, more

This morning’s price drops on iOS games and apps courtesy of the App Store are now ready to go. Alongside today’s batch of software offers, we are also tracking some seriously notable price drops on Apple hardware including the return of Prime Day pricing on Apple Watch Ultra 2, $149 in savings on AirPods Max, some new all-time lows on M3 MacBook Air configs at $149 off, and massive $600 price drops on M3 Pro MacBook Pro models. Moving on to the apps, we have titles like Iris and the Giant, Thumper, Daygram Secret Diary, Evoland 2, Tilterpillar, and more. Hit the fold for a closer look at the best titles on sale today via the App Store.

Today’s best iOS app and game price drops:

iOS Universal: Tilterpillar: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: BWP Bear Walking Pal: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Iris and the Giant: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Thumper: Pocket Edition: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Snow Fighting: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Evoland: $0.50 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: QB Planets: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Art of Gravity: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Zenge: $0.50 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Daygram: My Secret Diary: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS app and game deals still live:

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Metadata: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AntVentor: Puzzle Adventure: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Chroma Quaternion: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Legna Tactica: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Omega 13: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Roundguard: $3.50 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: aTimeLogger Time Tracker: $1 (Reg. $5)

More on Iris and the Giant:

Iris and the Giant is a fusion of a collectible card game with RPG and roguelike elements. You play as Iris, who must brave her fears in her imaginary world. Behind the game’s unique minimalist art style players will explore a touching story of a young woman facing her inner demons and soothing the raging giant inside.

