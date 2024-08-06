Android game and app price drops: Last Game, Murders on Budapest, AppLock PRO, more

This afternoon’s lineup of Android app price drops is now ready and waiting for you in list form just below the jump. On your way down, slide by the deals we are tracking today on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds FE with ANC and Live Translate as well as this 65-inch TCL Google Smart TV for $348, JBL’s metal and leather-like Authentics Wi-Fi Google Assistant smart speaker, and Samsung’s flagship AI-equipped Ultra-sized Tab S9 at $150 off. Moving on to the apps, highlight include tiles like The Last Game, Murders on Budapest, AppLock PRO, Underworld Office, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Best Android app and game price drops:

Android app and game deals still live:

The Last Game features:

Easy to learn but hard to master. The superfluous has been removed to only keep the fun. Discover more than 100 different items and find powerful synergies. Unlock the 12 different characters with their specific behavior. Up to 4 players can play in co-op and establish multiplayer-specific strategies. Unlock permanent upgrades each time you die and learn how to optimize a run to get rare items.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!