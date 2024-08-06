Get an affordable starter e-bike in GoTrax’s Z4 LITE folding model at return $600 low (Reg. $800)

As part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is currently offering the white GoTrax Z4 LITE Folding e-bike for $599.99 shipped through the rest of the day. Usually going for $800 most days at this site, we’ve seen it listed at much higher rates from other third-party retailers, often landing between $900 and $1,100. In 2024 there have been two previous one-day discounts on this model, first to $650 in June and then further to the $600 low in July. Today the latter deal returns, with it coming in as another $200 markdown that drops costs back to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. You won’t be able to find this model on GoTrax’s website either – Best Buy has the best price we can find anywhere on it, making this a great opportunity – especially for newcomers to the e-bike market.

The GoTrax Z4 LITE e-bike cruises into view as a great starter model for first-time e-bike riders looking to test the waters at an affordable rate. It comes stocked with a 350W motor, a removable 48V battery, and five levels of pedal assistance that all work together to boost your ride up to 20 MPH for up to 40 miles on a single charge – or you can only use the throttle for pure electric action at a reduced 25-mile travel range. Storing or transporting the e-bike when it is not in use is a whole lot easier thanks to the triple-folding frame design, with some other features to enhance your ride including dual front and rear braking, 20-inch fat tires, a kickstand, integrated headlight and taillight with braking functionality, a rear cargo rack, and a digital display for real-time performance data and setting adjustments.

GoTrax Z4 LITE Folding e-bike features:

Digital displayQuick readouts on speed, battery life, pedal assist, headlight control, and more.

Folding frameThe easy folding frame makes your e-bike totally portable without the use of a bike rack. You can now fit your e-bike in your car, in a closet, or even under your desk.

Pedal assist & throttleThe lower levels of pedal assist make the Z4 LITE a great way to workout, while the higher levels conquer hills with ease. Chose between using the throttle or 5 different speed settings of pedal assist ranging from 7-20 MPH.

20″ fat tiresBuilt with 20″ x 2.6″ wide tires to asorb the shock of bumpy roads and multiple terrains. The Z4 LITE is built to be a tough entry level e-bike for all types of riders.

Dual BrakingJust like you are used to with a standard bike, this e-bike features dual braking to keep you safe and in control of your ride.

UL2849 compliantTested and Certified to UL2849 Safety Standard

The purchaser and rider of this product are responsible for knowing and obeying all state and local regulations regarding the use of this product. It is highly encouraged that you read and follow the product instructions including all safety precautions and use protective gear.

