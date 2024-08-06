UGREEN’s PowerRoam 1200 power station supports camping and home backup alike at return $495 low (Reg. $999)

The official UGREEN Amazon storefront is once again offering its PowerRoam 1200 Portable Power Station for $495.38 shipped, after the on-page 38% discount is automatically applied at checkout. This unit usually fetches $999 most days and has only seen a small handful of discounts since it first released in February 2023 – most of them repeating the same $799 or $749 rates, while one at the top of June surprised us with a fall to the former $599 low. This massive, combined 50% markdown was first seen two weeks ago directly in the wake of Amazon’s Prime Day after not receiving any price cuts in the two-day event. It returns here today to offer up $504 in savings and drop costs back to the all-time lowest price we have tracked.

The PowerRoam 1200 is built around a LiFePO4 battery that provides a 1,024Wh capacity and a max output of 2,500W that can handle larger appliances during power outages. It can recharge 0 to 80% via a wall outlet in just 50 minutes, with a full charge taking a little longer at 1.5 hours – and if two 200W solar panels are attached, you’ll get a full battery in only three to four hours. You’ll be able to monitor and control its settings in real time on the UGREEN app via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, and it offers 13 port options to cover your appliance and device charging needs: six ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, two DCs, and one car port.

For more backup power options you can check out EcoFlow’s ongoing Disaster Preparedness sale that is taking up to $2,799 off its units through August 15, or there’s Jackery’s latest 3-day sale that is taking up to $1,700 off units through August 7, with a joint Jackery and Heybike venture that lets you bundle a new Explorer 600 Plus power station with a Heybike Mars 2.0 e-bike at a great rate. Anker’s SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station has a bunch of bundles hit some of its lowest rates, with a new option added that gives you the power station and a water-resistant carry bag at the same current rate the power station alone is discounted at (meaning free transport/safety bag for you). You’ll find all this and more collected together in our Green Deals hub, updated daily.

UGREEN PowerRoam 1200 Portable Power Station features:

  • [Ultra-Fast Recharging] – Charging from 0 to 80% in just 50 minutes and fully charging in 1.5 hours by AC input with PowerZip technology. Or charge the PowerRoam 1200 Portable Power Station in 3-4 hours with 2x 200W solar panels.
  • [Power Devices Up to 2500W] – U-Turbo technology powers up the solar generator allowing support for high-wattage appliances of up to 2500W. Power most of your essential appliances with no worry.
  • [10-Year Battery Life] – The advanced LiFePO4 EV-rated batteries provide a 6X longer service life compared to traditional lithium-ion battery, so you’re better prepared for unforseen events, now or 10 years from now.
  • [Extreme Portability] – With a lightweight size of only 25.4 lbs, you can take your camping power station around with no effort. Also, built-in 13 output ports make the power station easier to use.
  • [Control In Your Hands] – Download the UGREEN app for control of your PowerRoam 1200 anywhere! Access functions like Quiet Mode, Power-Saving Mode, Child Safety Lock and more.

