Maui Bikes offers a rare chance to save on its Class 2 Jack Folding e-bike at $1,650

Maui Bikes is offering a rare chance to save a little money on its Jack Folding e-bike for $1,650 shipped. Normally going for $1,750, this is the first actual discount we’ve seen on any of this brand’s models since the company expanded into the US e-bike market from Quebec earlier this year, which we detailed in our initial expansion coverage here. While it may not be much, it’s still a solid $100 markdown that ultimately keeps costs down in the realm of affordable – especially considering many of its competitors’ prices are rising in response to the new e-bike tariffs.

Maui’s Jack Folding e-bike arrives sporting a BAFANG 500W brushless rear hub motor, as well as a removable SAMSUNG 15Ah battery that also has a security lock for added peace of mind. The rider is supported with five levels of pedal assistance, with an on-demand throttle for pure electric action when you want it, allowing you to cruise around at a top speed of 20 MPH for up to 40 to 55 miles on a single charge (depending on conditions). There’s plenty of added features here too that serve to enhance the e-bike’s convenience, performance, and your riding experience: a SHIMANO Tourney 7-speed derailleur, XD-E300 Hydraulic disc brakes, 20-inch fat tires, front suspension, LED headlights and taillights, fenders for both wheels, an integrated rear cargo rack, kickstand, folding pedals, and a large LED display that gives you all the real-time performance data at a quick glance during your ride.

There’s plenty of other e-bike options to consider if you’re still questioning things, with three big sales from Rad Power (that will be ending tomorrow, August 8), Lectric (which just increased discounts on its e-bike bundles for this week), and also Velotric that has extended the savings from its recent sale for an unspecified amount of time. If you have a pedal bike and want to add some e-bike functionality while retaining its manual abilities too, check out our hands-on review of the CLIP e-bike conversion kit. You’ll also find a joint venture between Heybike and Jackery that bundles a Mars 2.0 e-bike along with a new Explorer 600 Plus power station at $1,299. There’s plenty more you can browse through in our Green Deals hub, which is updated with new deals daily.

Maui Jack Folding e-bike features:

The JACK from Maui Bikes is a classic from the brand. Completely redesigned for the 2023 model, this folding electric bike is powered by a 500W Bafang motor, a Samsung battery, and hydraulic brakes to make your rides more enjoyable! The JACK is suitable for both urban and trail riding due to its front suspension, 100mm wide tires and mudguards.

