Maui Bikes announces US expansion with two upgraded e-bike models and five new colorways

Maui Bikes, a Quebec-based e-bike company, is announcing its US expansion as well as introducing two upgraded fat-tire e-bike models based on the popular Bronte Step-Thru Electric City Bike and the Hera Electric City Bike, along with five new colorways that will be released later in spring.

Maui Bikes is already a major distributor in North America for wheels, automotive accessories, tools, and recreational vehicle parts. Now, with the e-bike industry having seen steady growth these last few years, the company believes it is time to properly expand into the US market, offering “high-quality, ultramodern, and environmentally friendly electric bikes to communities across the US with convenient, free shipping nationwide and a premium customer service experience.”

“After attending the EUROBIKE Festival in Frankfurt with my partners Jonathan and Patrick St-Denis, we realized the cycling industry is undergoing a monumental shift towards e-bikes. While a standard bike has limitations beyond the basic capabilities, e-bikes offer a versatile and dependable mode of transportation, whether you’re running errands, taking the kids to school, or enjoying a leisurely ride around town.” Christian Thibert, founder of Thibert

Inspired by Porche’s iconic color pallettes, the current iterations of the Bronte and Hera e-bikes both come with a 500W Bafang brushless rear-hub motor and a 48V removable Samsung lithium battery that can reach a max speed of 20 MPH for up to 55 miles on a single seven to eight hour charge. You’ll have a choice to use either the five levels of pedal assistance during your cruises around town or utilize the on-demand throttle when you’re too tired. You’ll also be able to go motor-free when you want to get some standard cycling done thanks to its SHIMANO 8-speed rapid-fire drivetrain.

Both these models come with nearly the same collection of features to compliment and enhance your riding experience. You’ll get front and rear fenders, front and rear LED lights, Tektro hydraulic disc brakes, a rear integrated cargo rack, and a large LCD display that gives you real-time data like speed, battery status, and your distance travelled throughout your rides. Where these models differ is in the pedals and the frame design – the Hera sports alloy pedals over the Bronte’s standard ones as well as a cross-bar that must be stepped over to mount the bike, which the Bronte does not have as a step-thru model.

Of course, the big major change to these two e-bikes come April will be the inclusion of 102mm fat tires which ensures more well-rounded comfort for riders regardless of them taking their adventures down a city street or through the mountain trails. There will also be a wider selection of colorways available with these models and their counterparts: marine blue, blue, pink, red, and sage green.

Maui’s Bronte and Hera Fat-Tire models will cruise into town this spring!

The new Bronte and Hera fat-tire e-bike models are slated to release in early April with a $1,900 price tag. You’ll be able to find them on Maui’s website and select participating retailers. We will report more information as it becomes available to us.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!