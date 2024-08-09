Android game and app price drops: MONOPOLY, Railways, Dragon Quest Builders, more

This afternoon’s collection of Android app price drops is now ready to take us into the weekend. Alongside the Google Play store offers, we are tracking deals on Samsung’s latest 10.9-inch Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet, Elgato’s new Stream Deck, a regularly $450 TCL 55-inch Google Smart TV down at $180, and Samsung’s super-affordable Galaxy Tab A9+ at $170, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like MONOPOLY, Railways, Dragon Quest Builders, Three Kingdoms Last Warlord, and more. Head below for a closer look.
Best Android app and game price drops:
- Breaking Gates FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Color Wheel FREE (Reg. $2)
- ExtremeJobsKnight’sManager VIP FREE (Reg. $1)
- My Medicine Pro – Health Log FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Railways – Train Simulator FREE (Reg. $2)
- Three Kingdoms Last Warlord $7 (Reg. $13)
- MONOPOLY $3.50 (Reg. $5)
- Dragon Quest Builders $10 (Reg. $28)
- Clouds & Sheep 2 Premium $1 (Reg. $3)
- Argo’s Choice: Offline Game $0.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- The Ancestral Legacy $0.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Accumulator PDF creator $4.50 (Reg. $19)
- Learn Python Programming [PRO] $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- iGuitar – Major Scale Modes $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- QR/Barcode Scanner PRO $1 (Reg. $6)
Android app and game deals still live:
- Everybody’s RPG FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Infinite Launch FREE (Reg. $1)
- True Skate FREE (Reg. $2)
- Minesweeper Pro FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Mind Games Pro FREE (Reg. $3)
- Cyberlords – Arcology PREMIUM $1 (Reg. $2)
- Point. $1 (Reg. $2)
- OrbaDrone – Robot Escape $1 (Reg. $2)
- Front Armies [RTS] $1 (Reg. $3)
- Undead Horde $2 (Reg. $7)
- Little Big Workshop $1 (Reg. $10)
- Star Survivor:Premium $2 (Reg. $3)
- El Hijo – A Wild West Tale $5 (Reg. $10)
- Learn Python Programming [PRO] $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
MONOPOLY features:
This is a fully immersive board game experience with amazing graphics and animations. The whole classic game is available with no ads, so you get the fun of the Monopoly board game without distractions. Invite your friends and family to game night with one of the Play Stores favorite top paid games.
