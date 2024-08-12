Today’s best iOS app price drops: SteamWorld Heist, Super ToDo’s, Anthill, more

This morning’s best price drops on the App Store have now been gathered for you down below to kick the week off. On your way down, check out the ongoing Back to School Apple deals alongside a new all-time low on the 4-pack of AirTags, the lowest price anywhere on a 16GB M3 MacBook Air model at $1,149, and straight up $100 price drops on Apple Watch Series 9 configs. As for the apps, highlights include titles like SteamWorld Heist, Super ToDo’s, Anthill, PlunderChess, The Stillness of the Wind, and much more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS app and game price drops:

iOS Universal: PlunderChess: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SleepyTales: Audio Fairytales: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Super ToDo’s: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: aTimeLogger Time Tracker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Heist: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Quest: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Anthill: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Legend of the Moon 2: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Stillness of the Wind: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Orwell: Keeping an eye on you: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ReminderCal: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS app and game deals still live:

iOS Universal: Find Car Anchor Pointer: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dragon Quest Builders: $10 (Reg. $28)

iOS Universal: Dungeons and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Omega 13: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Adventure Pinball: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Three Kingdoms: The Last Warlord: $7 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Football Chairman Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Labryrinth of the Witch DX: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Slaughter 3: The Rebels: $0.50 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Castle of the White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $0.50 (Reg. $3)

More on SteamWorld Heist:

In SteamWorld Heist you command a steam-driven pirate crew in a series of epic tactical shootouts. It’s turn-based strategy with an action twist: You manually aim the guns of your robots, allowing for insane skill shots and bullet-bouncing action! As the captain you will board, loot and shoot your way through enemy spaceships. Overcome the challenges of the vast frontier by upgrading your recruits with unique abilities, weapons – and even stylish hats!

