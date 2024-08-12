EcoFlow takes $2,198 off DELTA Pro 3 bundle with two 400W solar panels at new $3,899 low, more from $599 (Today only)

EcoFlow has launched a new flash sale that is running through the end of the day and taking up to $2,198 off two different offers. The first is the company’s new DELTA Pro 3 Portable Power Station bundled with two 400W solar panels for $3,899 shipped. Normally this combo would run you $6,097, and we have seen it fall as low as $4,799 since it released back at the top of July, but today you’re looking at a $2,198 markdown that lands it at a new all-time low.

EcoFlow’s DELTA Pro 3 delivers an impressive 4,000W of power output and a massive 4,096Wh capacity that can be further expanded up to 48,000Wh with additional equipment. There’s also an alternative output power expansion up to 12,000W when three of these units are connected together, giving you the juice to keep your home running when the grid goes down. It’s been given an insane amount of charging options for a far wider versatility – seven solo-source charging options and 18 combination charging options to be precise – with a standard wall outlet getting it back to 80% battery in just 50 minutes, along with other options at differing speeds via solar (2,600W input max), EV, automotive cigarette outlets, dual PV charging, and more.

The DELTA Pro 3 offers the usual smart controls you’ve come to expect from the brand, all accessed through the EcoFlow app when connected via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, as well as 14 varying output ports to cover your devices and appliances: seven ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, and three DCs. This is the first of EcoFlow’s units to be given the company’s X-Core 3.0, an integrated architecture system that is designed to offer far superior host safety, performance, and intelligence improvements. It also boasts increased surge power for more demanding appliances, the fastest charging capabilities, quieter and cooler operations, improved battery management, longer battery lifespans, explosion-proof battery packs, more advanced parallel capacity expansion, and smart home energy management.

The second offer in this flash sale is the company’s GLACIER Portable Refrigerator for $599, down from $1,398. You’ll be getting a dual-zone, dual-controlled electric refrigerating cooler with a 38L capacity that will keep your food and beverages cool and crisp for up to 40 hours on a single charge. You’ll have full smart controls over its settings, plus an integrated ice maker so you won’t have to stop enjoying the fun to make runs to the store.

Be sure to check out EcoFlow’s full home backup sale that will be continuing until August 15 and taking up to $2,799 off power stations, bundles, and accessories. There’s also ALLPOWERS’ sale that is continuing through August 15 too, as well as Bluetti’s big sale that will last through August 22. You’ll find all these sales and individual discounts collected together in our Green Deals hub – plus, there’s last week’s Electrified Weekly roundup which has most of its deals continuing.

EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 Portable Power Station features:

Powerful and Versatile – 120V/240V, 4000W in a single unit to power almost all of your home appliances.

– 120V/240V, 4000W in a single unit to power almost all of your home appliances. Expandable Capacity – 4–48kWh, tailored to your energy needs.

– 4–48kWh, tailored to your energy needs. The DELTA Pro Smart Extra Battery is compatible with the DELTA Pro 3.

Quiet Operation – Operates as low as 30 dB (under 2000W) for minimal noise.

– Operates as low as 30 dB (under 2000W) for minimal noise. Easy to Use – Plug-and-play design for hassle-free setup.

Fast Charging – Charges to 80% in just 50 minutes.

– Charges to 80% in just 50 minutes. Multiple Charging Methods – 7 unique and 18 combo charging methods for maximum flexibility.

