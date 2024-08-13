Android game and app price drops: Undead Horde, MONOPOLY, FREE icon packs, more

Justin Kahn -
Undead Horde 2- Necropolis

Happy Pixel day folks! Pre-orders on the new Pixel 9 handsets are now live with big-time bonus Amazon credit and trade-in deals alongside the new Pixel Buds Pro 2 and Google Pixel Watch 3, but let’s take a quick break to check out today’s Google Play app deals. Everything you need to know about the new Google gear that officially debuted today is waiting right here, and all of today’s app deals are waiting down below. 

Best Android app and game price drops:

Android app and game deals still live:

Undead Horde features:

You’re a necromancer – a re-animator of the dead. Undead Horde is a necromantic action game with elements from action RPG, strategy and hack’n’slash. Re-animate almost any enemy and build an army of dozens of undead minions. Take command and send your undead war machine against the living and their leader King Paladin Benevictor. Equip your necromancer with endless amounts of loot and lead your army to ultimate victory!

