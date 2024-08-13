Android game and app price drops: Undead Horde, MONOPOLY, FREE icon packs, more

Happy Pixel day folks! Pre-orders on the new Pixel 9 handsets are now live with big-time bonus Amazon credit and trade-in deals alongside the new Pixel Buds Pro 2 and Google Pixel Watch 3, but let’s take a quick break to check out today’s Google Play app deals. Everything you need to know about the new Google gear that officially debuted today is waiting right here, and all of today’s app deals are waiting down below.
Best Android app and game price drops:
- Ramka – Icon pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Cartoon Craft FREE (Reg. $2)
- AppLock PRO FREE (Reg. $4.50)
- Blueberry – icon pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Everybody’s RPG FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- One Shot FREE (Reg. $1)
- Mind Games Pro FREE (Reg. $3)
- Minesweeper Pro FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Point. $1 (Reg. $2)
- Undead Horde $2 (Reg. $7)
- Tattoo Tycoon Premium $1 (Reg. $2)
- Little Big Workshop $1 (Reg. $10)
- MONOPOLY $3.50 (Reg. $5)
- DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS $10 (Reg. $28)
- Front Armies [RTS] $1 (Reg. $3)
- Star Survivor:Premium $2 (Reg. $3)
- Timely – Countdown Widget $0.50 (Reg. $1)
Amazon now offering up to $350 gift cards on Pixel 9 orders
Google’s Pixel Buds Pro 2 now up for preorder with $30 credit attached
Preorders on the new Google Pixel Watch 3 now live from $349
Preorder deals on Google’s new Pixel 9, Pro, and 9 Pro Fold
Android app and game deals still live:
- Emerald – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Shadow Survival: Offline Games FREE (Reg. $1)
- Warak Green – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Leaf – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Labyrinth of the Witch DX $5 (Reg.
- Murders on Budapest $0.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- BOKURA $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Timely – Countdown Widget $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Water Tracker – Water Reminder $3 (Reg. $5)
- Sticker Pack – Icon Pack $1 (Reg. $2)
- Blue Light Filter & Night Mode $3 (Reg. $5)
- Engineering Tools : Mechanical $0.50 (Reg. $5)
- PDF Utility – PDF Tools – PDF $2 (Reg. $8.50)
Undead Horde features:
You’re a necromancer – a re-animator of the dead. Undead Horde is a necromantic action game with elements from action RPG, strategy and hack’n’slash. Re-animate almost any enemy and build an army of dozens of undead minions. Take command and send your undead war machine against the living and their leader King Paladin Benevictor. Equip your necromancer with endless amounts of loot and lead your army to ultimate victory!
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!