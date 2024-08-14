Today’s best iOS price drops: LEGO Bricktales, SkySafari 7 Plus, and more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $1+ FREE+
LEGO Bricktales

On your way down, check out the rare deal we are tracking on Belkin's 15W auto-face tracking MagSafe Stand with Apple DockKit as well as this far more affordable 15W Qi2 model from Anker and the up to $200 in savings now live on Apple's Space Black 13-inch 1TB M4 iPad Pro alongside everything else in our curated hub. As for the apps, we have titles like LEGO Bricktales, Art & Arti, SkySafari 7 Plus, some freebies, and more. 

Today’s best iOS app and game price drops:

iOS Universal: My City: Ski Resort: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Charades for Kids: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: RAIN RADAR: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Snow Fighting: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: LEGO Bricktales: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Say No! More: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Art & Arti: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $15 (Reg. $20)

Grab a copy of the new Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door down at $45 (Might sell out soon)

iOS app and game deals still live:

iOS Universal: Tahir App – Text on image.: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Down in Bermuda: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: MONOPOLY GO!: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Airline Tycoon Deluxe: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Not Another Weekend: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Quest – Islands of Ice and Fire: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Find Car Anchor Pointer: $4 (Reg. $8)

More on LEGO Bricktales:

Embark on an epic adventure across a world of beautiful LEGO diorama biomes crafted brick by brick as you search for inspiration to help your grandfather reinvigorate his rundown amusement park with your little robot buddy in tow. Your journey will take you to the deepest jungle, sun-drenched deserts, a bustling city corner, a towering medieval castle, and tropical Caribbean islands. Help the minifigures of these worlds by solving puzzles and unlock new skills throughout the story to further explore these worlds and uncover the many secrets and mysteries they contain.

