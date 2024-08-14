Rad Power’s RadRunner 2 utility e-bike does it all back at the $1,199 low ($200 off for today only)

It’s the last day of Rad Power’s current August Promo 2 sale that is offering up to $700 in savings on four e-bikes – with the RadCity 5 Plus getting an extra battery for a 100+ miles of travel range – all in honor of the brand’s new RadKick Lightweight models. One notable inclusion in this sale that is worth spotlighting is the RadRunner 2 Utility e-bike that is currently back down at $1,199 shipped for the first time in four months. Normally fetching $1,399 these days, we’ve mainly seen this model included in the brand’s holiday sales and sporadic flash sales, often only falling to $1,299, with March having seen a drop to the new $1,199 low, which has returned during this sale for the first time in four months. You can learn more about it heading below, or by reading our in-depth review at Electrek.

Boasting the title of Rad Power’s “jack-of-all-trades model,” the RadRunner has been an industry favorite since it first cruised into view back in 2019, with this updated second-generation version only sporting minor changes, but still holding strong as a reliable and well-designed option in the EV world. It arrives with a 750W brushless-geared hub motor alongside a 672Wh battery and four levels of pedal assistance. It can carry you around town on errands, commutes to work, or just general joyrides at a top speed of 20 MPH with up to 50 miles of travel distance on a single charge. It also comes stocked with a rear-mounted cargo rack that offers a 120-pound payload, puncture-resistant fat tires, a standard LED headlight, a simple LED display for setting adjustments, and an integrated taillight with both brake light and flash mode capabilities.

Be sure to check out the other e-bikes included in this sale here – and remember, the savings ends tonight, so don’t dawdle on decisions for too long. You’ll also find the ongoing e-bike sales from other brands that are approaching their own end dates all collected together in last week’s Electrified Weekly roundup, or you can head over to our Green Deals hub for more recent sales and discounts – like Aventon’s sale that is giving actual price cuts for the first time in months or Lectric’s Back to School sale that just kicked its savings into a higher gear – now offering up to $727 off its e-bike bundles, with the XPeak Off-Road model getting an extra battery for double mileage.

RadRunner 2 Utility e-bike features:

Fun meets functional. This head turner delivers on more than just style: it can help you carry cargo, passengers, and even your morning joe. Factor in over 330 possible accessory combinations, and you can customize this moped-style ebike to your heart’s content.

