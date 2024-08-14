Goal Zero’s 6,071Wh Yeti 6000X portable power station returns to $2,500 low (Up to 50% off)

Courtesy of its official Amazon storefront, Goal Zero is now offering its Yeti 6000X Portable Power Station for $2,499 shipped. Down from a $5,000 price tag after ending 2023 by dropping permanently from its original $6,000 MSRP, for the last six months it has kept steady between $3,500 and $3,000. The fall to $3,500 in January kicked off this pricing marathon followed by a drop further to $3,000 in February, which held out for some months as the former low before July saw the first price cut to $2,500. Now, today, it returns as a $2,500 markdown that lands it back at the all-time lowest price we have tracked. You can also bundle the Yeti 6000X with either two 200W solar panels for $3,499 or with two 300W solar panels for $4,354.

Whether you’re in need of an off-grid power solution for your next trip or to keep at home in case of emergencies, the Yeti 6000X can truly stand on its own. It delivers a massive 6,071Wh capacity all by itself and provides 2,000W of output power that peaks at 3,500W – plenty to run large appliances and more in the case of emergency power-outages. It has an array of versatile ports too that ensure what needs to run will stay running – there are two 120V AC ports that support a combined load of 2,000W, a fast-charging 60W USB-C port, three USB-A ports, a regulated 12V port, and a bonus 12V car charger.

You’ll be able to fully recharge the battery in 12 hours with a standard wall outlet or within 18 to 36 hours when connected to a max 600W solar input (the second of the bundle options). There are full smart controls through its app, allowing you to both monitor and adjust settings in real-time as needed, even when you’re not directly beside it.

If you’re instead looking for something more tailored for personal everyday use – Anker’s PowerCore Reserve 60,000mAh power bank/station is currently down at $100 after a bit of a lull, or there’s the best deal we’ve seen on the brand’s SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station that comes with an extra battery for a 7,680Wh capacity at $2,199 off! There’s a few sales that are worth checking out too – especially the ones from ALLPOWERS and EcoFlow that will be ending tomorrow – or there’s Bluetti’s sale that continues into next week. You can also browse our Green Deals hub for more.

Goal Zero Yeti 6000X Portable Power Station features:

MAXIMUM CAPACITY: Equipped with 6,071Wh for power-hungry devices and appliances, the Yeti 6000X can power essential home circuits, RVs, trailers, work sites, and more. Say goodbye to your gas generator and hello to Yeti X.

HOME BACKUP: Back up your home with power from your Yeti 6000X. Keep your fridge running for 85 hours and your light bulbs lit for 547 hours. It can be integrated into your home’s circuits for seamless backup power with the Home Integration Kit (sold separately). For an added bonus, you can control your Yeti 6000X with the Yeti App and switch to battery saver mode as needed.

RECHARGE WITH SOLAR: Maximize your solar input with Goal Zero’s MPPT (Maximum Power Point Tracking), which increases solar input by up to 30 percent. Turn your Yeti 3000X into a solar generator when you choose from our lightweight Nomad Solar Panels for portability, our durable Boulder series, or our Boulder installation models for semi-permanent or permanent installation.

DURABLE AND SAFE: Professional grade construction with a heavy duty anodized aluminum enclosure and internal separately sealed battery unit provides years of use at home or off-grid. Goal Zero uses only the highest quality Tier 1 Lithium battery cells, which are protected by an advanced multi-sensor battery management system. Our best-in-class US-based customer service is there whenever you need us, and our 2-year warranty backs the Yeti 6000X for additional peace of mind.

POWER IN THE PALM OF YOUR HAND: Monitor, control, and optimize your power usage from anywhere with Yeti App 3.0. Features remote control of power in/out, real-time power consumption notifications, and charging profiles to optimize your battery life

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!