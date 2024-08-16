Best magnetic cases for Google Pixel 9 you can buy right now

Google’s long list of accessories for the new Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL include a couple of magnetic wallets, too. The new magnetic wallets from Case-Mate and Mous have a sleek design and they let you hold up to three 3 cards. These magnetic wallets, however, are only compatible with cases, meaning you can’t use them directly with any of Google’s new Pixel 9 phones. Thankfully there are already a bunch of new magnetic cases out there for the new Pixel 9 series phones from the likes of Dbrand and Spigen, and we’ve highlighted some of our favorites below.

Best Magnetic cases for Google Pixel 9 series

Spigen’s Pixel 9 collection promptly arrived on day one, offering a bunch of solid cases for Google’s 2024 flagships. The brand’s new $22 Ultra Hybrid Ring MagFit, as the name suggests, adds a metal Ring for MagFit technology. This one is a tried-and-tested clear case that should work well with just about any MagSafe accessory we feature on sale around here.

Below you’ll find some more magnetic cases for the new Pixel 9 series phones. A lot more are probably on their way now that Google has officially listed a couple of magnetic wallets on its site, and we’ll keep our eyes peeled for more options.

