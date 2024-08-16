Bring home this regularly $80 6-gallon Stanley wet/dry shop vac while it’s $45 for today only

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering a notable discount on this 6-gallon Stanley wet/dry shop vacuum at $44.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this is nearly 45% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Very similar Stanley shop vacs are sitting at just under $70 via Amazon right now and this model is selling for $71 at Home Depot. All things considered, scoring a brand name shop vacuum like this with a 6-gallon capacity and some of the features we will detail below at under $50 is certainly notable.

Capacity aside, this thing packs in a 4.0-peak HP motor that delivers “industry leading performance” and “provides maximum suction power for heavy duty pickup.”

Like any good shop vac, the rear port converts from a vacuum to a power blower when needed (85 CFM airflow power) while swiveling casters allow you to easily swing around a space in any direction.

There’s a 10-foot built-in power cord and wrap, an accessories holder, and a 1-1/4-inch wide by 6-foot long hose alongside a pair of extension wands, crevice nozzle, 10-inch floor nozzle, cartridge filter and dust bag.

Stanley 6-gallon wet/dry shop vacuum features:

Stanley’s SL18116P Wet/Dry Vacuum, 6-Gallon, 4. 0-Peak HP Wet/Dry Vacuum, with a powerful heavy duty motor for industry leading performance, provides maximum suction power for heavy duty pickup. The powerful rear blower port instantly converts vacuum to power blower. Swiveling casters provide ease of movement in any direction. Other features include a strong handle for easy carrying, a large on/off switch with waterproof design for safe and quick access, a convenient, built-in 10-foot built-in power cord and wrap, an accessories holder to get all tools organized. 14-kPa. Airflow 85 CFM. Accessories include a 1-1/4-inch wide by 6-foot long hose, two extension wands, crevice nozzle, 10-inch floor nozzle, cartridge filter and dust bag. Shipped without wheels installed to reduce the size of the carton.

