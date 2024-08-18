Amazon offers two Google Nest Wi-Fi 6E Pro routers for less than the price of one, now $195 (Reg. $300)

Update: Amazon has now dropped the 2-pack of Snow white Google Nest WiFi Pro mesh routers down to $194.99 shipped. That’s $5 less than the regular price on a single (although those are on sale below from $135) and $105 off the list price for the 2-pack. Today’s deal is a new Amazon low.

While we are still tracking the white model down at $149, Amazon has now dropped the Google Nest WiFi Pro with Wi-Fi 6E in the Fog colorway down to $134.99 shipped. This is a regularly $200 mesh router from Google that is now seeing a solid 33% price drop to deliver the lowest price we can find. This is the best price we have tracked on the sort of pale powder blue model at Amazon – only the Linen and Lemongrass variants have gone for less there and those were short-lived offers back in January.

Featuring Google’s minimalistic and clean aesthetics, its attractive Google Nest WiFi Pro models are some of the most visually pleasing on the market in my opinion, but that’s not say they don’t hold their own in the specs department too.

Alongside the Wi-Fi 6E support, they are capable of blanketing up to 2,200-square feet of your home with “fast, reliable Wi-Fi” coverage and you can “customize your setup to create a mesh WiFi system for the coverage you need.”

Delivering data connection speeds at up to 5.4 gigabits per second, it provides a tri-band setup across the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and the 6GHz bands with a pair of hardwire-ready ethernet ports hidden around back.

And just after debuting the new 4th Gen Nest Thermostat, Google’s latest Nest smart doorbell has now dropped to the $100 Amazon low at $80 off.

Google Nest WiFi Pro features:

Google Nest Wifi Pro gives you super fast, reliable WiFi 6E coverage for your entire home.[1] One WiFi router provides up to 2200 square feet of fast, reliable WiFi[2], and you can customize your setup to create a mesh WiFi system for the coverage you need. It automatically adjusts your WiFi network’s performance to keep things running smoothly. It’s so smart it can monitor and diagnose common issues on its own. And it has privacy and security features to help keep you and your family safe.

