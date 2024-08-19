Amazon’s back to school sale offers up to 40% off its already affordable Fire tablets from $65

Joining its back to school deals on a range of Echo gear, including the new Spot and the Show smart displays, Amazon has also knocked the price down on a range of its already value-packed and affordable Fire tablets. With a range of other models you’ll find detailed below alongside the kids’ models, Amazon is now offering the Fire HD 10 tablet starting from $89.99 shipped. Regularly $140, this is a straight up $50 price drop and a whole lot of tablet for $90. We did see it drop to the $75 all-time low for a brief time early last month, but today’s deal is otherwise the lowest we have tracked this year at $5 under the deals before that.

It’s no iPad, but this is a full-on tablet complete with a 10-inch display ready to support your internet browsing needs, email, video chatting, and video streaming. It delivers “25% faster performance than the previous generation” alongside 32GB of onboard storage (up to 1TB expandable storage with microSD card – check out these deals) Alexa voice control, and a 5MP front-facing camera.

Fire HD 10 tablet features:

Do what you love, uninterrupted — 25% faster performance than the previous generation and 3 GB RAM are ideal for seamless streaming, reading, and gaming.

High-def entertainment — A 10.1″ 1080p Full HD display brings brilliant color to all your shows and games. Binge watch longer with 13-hour battery, 32 or 64 GB of storage, and up to 1 TB expandable storage with micro-SD card (sold separately).

Thin, light, durable — Tap into entertainment from anywhere with a lightweight, durable design and strengthened glass made from aluminosilicate glass. As measured in a tumble test, Fire HD 10 is 2.7 times as durable as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2022).

Stay up to speed — Use the 5 MP front-facing camera to Zoom with family and friends, or create content for social apps like Instagram and TikTok.

