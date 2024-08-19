Sony’s wonderful XM5 Wireless ANC Headphones drop to $300 with FREE $25 Best Buy credit ($425 value)

As part of its Tech Fest sale, Best Buy is now offering all My Best Buy members (free or paid, sign up here) a bonus $25 credit with purchases over $250. That’s means you can score the wonderful Sony WH1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones on sale for $299.99 shipped and receive a $25 bonus credit. Regularly $400, this is already $100 off and coming in at just $2 above the current Amazon all-time low that has them down at $298. But you won’t get the bonus $25 credit at Amazon right now.

While you certainly want to keep in mind that we still have the previous-generation, and entirely beloved XM4 set at the $198 Amazon low, if you’re looking for Sony’s latest and greatest, it’s hard to go wrong with today’s offers.

We have seen some very fleeting deals that drop an extra $30 off the listed sale price we have right now at places like Adorama. But those are generally very hard to come by and Best Buy is sweetening the deal with the bonus credit today.

We love the XM4 set, but the XM5 just takes thing up another notch with what can easily be described as some of the best active noise cancellation out there. They deliver up to 30 hours of wireless playback on a single charge alongside an additional 3 hours of listening time with a 3-minute quick charge. From there, Sony’s Speak-to-Chat is in place – it will automatically stop playback when it detects you trying to have a conversation – alongside a collapsible, travel-friendly folding mechanism and multipoint connectivity to link with two audio sources at a time.

You’ll want to scope out the very first deal on the Sonos Ace noise cancelling headphones we spotted early this morning as well – they are now at the $399 Amazon all-time low.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones feature:

The WH-1000XM5 headphones rewrite the rules for distraction-free listening. Two processors control 8 microphones for unprecedented noise canceling and exceptional call quality. From airplane noise to people’s voices, our WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones with multiple microphone noise canceling keep out more high and mid frequency sounds than ever. The light and rigid precision-engineered driver unit improves high frequency sensitivity for more natural sound quality. With Precise Voice Pickup Technology and advanced audio signal processing, the person on the other end of the call will hear your voice clearly, even when you are in noisy situations.

