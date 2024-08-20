Touch up that smile with this 22-pack of Crest 3D Whitestrips down at $30 (Reg. $46+)

Justin Kahn
Reg. $46 $30


Amazon has the 22-pack Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects within a couple bucks of the deal we saw during Black Friday and matching Amazon’s early Prime Day deals. Regularly $46, you can now score this pack down at $29.99 with free shipping. While we have seen it this low a few times this year, this deal is historically held off for major yearly sale events. But you can now grab a set to give your pearly whites a refresh for the end of summer and to kick off another school year.

It comes with 44 strips, which amounts to 22 total treatments for your top and bottom teeth. Crest claims it will get your teeth “20 levels whiter in just 22 days” – this seems an odd way to describe it, but any little bit helps and results will vary person to person in my experience. Joining the 20 sets of standard “enamel-safe” strips it also lands with two express 1-hour treatments for a quick touch up before heading out the events and the like. before summer events, weddings, or date nights. 

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects features:

Want to your whiten teeth at home? Crest 3DWhitestrips Professional Effects + 1 Hour Express bonus offering is designed to whiten like a professional-level teeth whitening treatment at-home. The Advanced Seal Technologys comfortable, no-slip grip means the strips stay put until you take them off, allowing you to talk and even drink water while whitening your teeth. Made by the #1 dentist-recommended at-home teeth whitening brand, Crest 3DWhitestrips Professional Effects will give you a 100% noticeably whiter smile, guaranteed. 

