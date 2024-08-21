Today’s best iOS price drops: Street Fighter IV, Micromon, SketchParty TV, more

Street Fighter IV CE-iOS

We have a fresh collection of App Store price drops waiting for you down below as always. Just be sure to check out the deals we are also tracking on the official Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable alongside Apple Watch Series 9 models back down to $299, a new Amazon low on the upgraded 512GB model iMac, and the Apple Intelligence-ready M2 MacBook Air at one of its best prices from $699. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Street Fighter IV, Micromon, SketchParty TV, and more. Head below for a closer look. 

Today’s best iOS app and game price drops:

iOS Universal: Micromon: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Puzzly: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Street Fighter IV CE: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Nocked: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Down in Bermuda: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Heist: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SketchParty TV: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Cinemin by Tinrocket: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Swift Card: Flashcard Maker: $3 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Touch Search +: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS app and game deals still live:

iOS Universal: Table Score: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Delivery from the Pain: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Radzone: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Airline Tycoon Deluxe: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: ReminderCal: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Asketch: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SkySafari: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: aWallet Cloud Password Manager: $5 (Reg. $10)

More on Street Fighter IV CE:

Take control of 31 world warriors and test your mettle against players from around the world. Street Fighter IV: Champion Edition perfects the winning gameplay formula by offering higher resolution graphics, three new characters (Rose, Juri and Elena) wide screen support for newer iOS devices and a host of updates and refinements. Long time Street Fighter fans can jump into the action and have an instant familiarity with the controls. For more casual players Street Fighter IV features numerous settings and tutorials that put you on the path to victory.

