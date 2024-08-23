Murf’s Labor Day sale takes $1,000 off its Fat Murf e-bike at new $1,995 low, more

Murf E-Bikes has launched a Labor Day sale through September 8 that is taking up to $1,000 off its lineup of e-bike models. The biggest of these price cuts is on the brand’s best-selling Fat Murf e-bikes at $1,995 shipped. This model would normally run you $2,995 most days in our current post-tariff market, with past sales only seeing it fall as low as $2,195. Today though, despite the additional $400 tacked onto the price tag in June, it’s still coming in with a bigger discount than ever giving you $1,000 in savings and landing it at a new all-time low.

Coming in both a step-thru model and a step-over model, the Fat Murf is stocked with a 52V battery (like all the brand’s e-bikes) and a 500W motor (with 750W peak power) that work together to bring the e-bike up to a max speed of 25 MPH for up to 30 miles using only the pure electric throttle or up to 50 miles when using its five levels of pedal assistance. It has a variety of features like its 4-inch all-terrain fat tires for off-the-pavement cruising, a 720-lumen headlight powered by “3 high-power LEDs” for rides at night or early morning, a 7-speed Shimano drivetrain for when you need to get some cardio in, hydraulic disc brakes for greater stopping power, and an upgraded high-resolution display for real-time data and setting adjustments.

Other Murf Labor Day discounts:

Be sure to check out the other big sales from popular brands like Rad Power (that has two e-bikes at new $999 lows as well as free extra battery offers on others for doubled travel distances), Lectric (which is taking up to $727 off e-bike bundles with extra battery offers too), Aventon (up to $900 in combined savings – and you guessed it, a free extra battery offer too), and also Velotric (also offering up to $900 in combined savings – with the T1 e-bike with a Smart+ Hub and GPS tracking getting it in full). You’ll find these and more – including e-scooter discounts and sales – all collected together in our Green Deals hub.

Fat Murf e-bike features:

The trailblazing electric beach cruiser that revolutionized our brand. Unleash the ultimate riding experience with our original and unbeatable fat tire electric beach cruiser. Crafted to perfection, the Fat Murf boasts a robust 52 VOLT battery, delivering unrivaled torque and ample capacity to propel you up to an impressive 50 miles over a variety of terrain. Available in both a standard and step-through frame, the Fat Murf is perfect for the rider who wants a fun, reliable, and effortless mode of transportation for everyday use.

