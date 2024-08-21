First look at three 2025 LEGO Animal Crossing sets introducing Celeste, Leif, and Mable

We’ve got some big LEGO news for you today that comes in the form of some official reveals, following last week’s two big unveilings of the LEGO Ideas 21351 Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas set and the four upcoming LEGO Wicked sets. Today, we’re headed back to the world of Animal Crossing to get a first look at the newly added brick-built residents of Leif, Celeste, and one of the Able Sisters.
These new reveals from LEGO were revealed at Gamescom, giving us three new LEGO Animal Crossing sets that are slated for a release date of January 1, 2025. Our next wave from the LEGO Group’s collaboration with Nintendo, like the other sets we’ve seen, these three are also based around the popular video game and come in modules for connecting and building your own layout.
Animal Crossing fans can look forward to adding new characters in all their brick-built glory, with these three sets debuting minifigures of fan-favorites Celeste and Leif, alongside veteran designer and seamstress Mabel from the Able Sisters – plus, the arrival of two new villagers as well, Poppy and Sasha!
- 77053 Stargazing with Celeste: $9.99 shipped | 78 pieces
- 77054 Leif’s Caravan & Garden Shop: $29.99 shipped | 263 pieces
- 77055 Able Sisters Clothing Shop: $39.99 shipped | 322 pieces
- LEGO Ideas announces future 80s-themed The Goonies and Gremlins sets, get first looks here
- What’s this? LEGO officially reveals Nightmare Before Christmas set dropping in this September
- LEGO officially unveils four new Wicked sets that will be defying gravity this October, pre-order now
- Watch the newly released LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Disney+ special official trailer
- LEGO Review Board selects Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Italian Riviera as next Ideas sets
- LEGO reveals 2024 seasonal Halloween and Christmas sets
- Here’s every new LEGO set releasing in August 2024: Star Wars, Technic, Ideas, more
- LEGO’s revealed Dungeons & Dragons minifigure series can be pre-ordered now!
- Get a first look at the new 16-bit LEGO Super Mario World – Mario and Yoshi set
- Highly anticipated LEGO Fortnite building sets unveiled ahead of October release
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!