First look at three 2025 LEGO Animal Crossing sets introducing Celeste, Leif, and Mable

We’ve got some big LEGO news for you today that comes in the form of some official reveals, following last week’s two big unveilings of the LEGO Ideas 21351 Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas set and the four upcoming LEGO Wicked sets. Today, we’re headed back to the world of Animal Crossing to get a first look at the newly added brick-built residents of Leif, Celeste, and one of the Able Sisters.

These new reveals from LEGO were revealed at Gamescom, giving us three new LEGO Animal Crossing sets that are slated for a release date of January 1, 2025. Our next wave from the LEGO Group’s collaboration with Nintendo, like the other sets we’ve seen, these three are also based around the popular video game and come in modules for connecting and building your own layout.

Animal Crossing fans can look forward to adding new characters in all their brick-built glory, with these three sets debuting minifigures of fan-favorites Celeste and Leif, alongside veteran designer and seamstress Mabel from the Able Sisters – plus, the arrival of two new villagers as well, Poppy and Sasha!

77053 Stargazing with Celeste: $9.99 shipped | 78 pieces

77054 Leif’s Caravan & Garden Shop: $29.99 shipped | 263 pieces

77055 Able Sisters Clothing Shop: $39.99 shipped | 322 pieces

