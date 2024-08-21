1, 2, 3 – GO! LEGO officially reveals six new Mario Kart sets racing to market in 2025

Hot on the heels of the latest LEGO Animal Crossing reveals from Gamescom, and also coinciding with last week’s Super Mario 71395 64 Question Mark Block set appearing on Amazon after being retired from its parent site in July, the LEGO Group is now giving us our first glimpses at six upcoming LEGO Mario Kart building sets that will be racing to market come January 2025. These new builds bring the high-octane excitement of Nintendo’s popular game off your screens, right into your hands for even more motor-revving fun. Head below for more.
First teased as part of the LEGO Group’s MAR10 Day celebration back in March, the company is now introducing six new LEGO Mario Kart sets that are slated to officially release on January 1, 2025, giving us a whole new angle from which to enjoy the heart-pounding excitement of the popular video game series. Some of Super Mario’s most well-known characters are taking their positions at the starting line with these sets, including Yoshi, Donkey Kong, Toad, Baby Mario, Baby Luigi and Baby Peach.
These sets offer up so much potential for endless play with the diverse cast of characters, customizable karts, and some unique track accessories – all aimed to get your engines revving as you turn any and every surface around your home into the next exciting Mario Kart track.
- 72031 Super Mario: Mario Kart – Yoshi Bike: $14.99 shipped | 133 pieces
- 72032 Super Mario: Mario Kart – Standard Kart: $19.99 shipped | 174 pieces
- 72033 Super Mario: Mario Kart – Donkey Kong & DK Jumbo: $34.99 shipped | 387 pieces
- 72034 Super Mario: Mario Kart – Baby Mario vs. Baby Luigi: $29.99 shipped | 321 pieces
- 72035 Super Mario: Mario Kart – Toad’s Garage: $39.99 shipped | 390 pieces
- 72036 Super Mario: Mario Kart – Baby Peach & Grand Prix Set: $79.99 shipped | 823 pieces
There’s even a layer of digital play that has been thrown in for fans by adding a LEGO Mario, LEGO Luigi or LEGO Peach (figures not included) to these new sets, kicking the interactive experience into a higher gear once they are snug in the driver’s seat. This includes iconic Mario Kart audio and visual effects for race-starting, horn-honking, kart-drifting and gliding sounds from the game. Players can also use these characters to scan Item Boxes, allowing them to collect extra coins and help boost their score as they finish the race.
Be sure to check out all the pictures below – and fans, get ready to start your engines!
72031 Mario Kart – Yoshi Bike (133 pieces)
72032 Mario Kart – Standard Kart (174 pieces)
72033 Mario Kart – Donkey Kong & DK Jumbo (387 pieces)
72034 Mario Kart – Baby Mario vs. Baby Luigi (321 pieces)
72035 Mario Kart – Toad’s Garage (390 pieces)
72036 Mario Kart – Baby Peach & Grand Prix Set (823 pieces)
