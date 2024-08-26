Save up to $1,800 during Juiced’s latest sitewide e-bike sale starting from $1,274

Juiced Bikes has launched a sitewide 15% off sale that is seeing up to $1,800 in combined savings being taken off its lineup of e-bikes, with the brand’s RipCurrent S Fat-Tire e-bike dropping down to $1,614.15 shipped, after using the promo code FALL at checkout. Recently down at $1,899 from its $2,399 MSRP, you’re looking at the best price we have seen in 2024 yet – not counting the Valentine’s Day bundle sale that saw it brought down to $999 after first purchasing one at regular price. You’re looking at a combined $785 markdown during this sale that lands it at the third-lowest price we have tracked overall – just $215 above the all-time low from 2023 Christmas sales.

Coming in only two colorways (black and red), the RipCurrent S comes in with far more power and torque than most of the brand’s other models. It tops out at 28 MPH for up to 70+ miles on a single charge thanks to the 1,000W rear-gear hub motor alongside its G2 52V battery. It has a unique combination cadence and torque pedal assistance sensors that eliminate the lag that one might feel with traditional 12-magnet cadence sensors alone. You can also expect the full features accessory detail with this model as well: thumb throttle, LCD display, hydraulic disc brakes, rear storage rack, tire fenders, ergonomic handle grips, a 1,050-lumen headlight, 9-speed transmission, and even puncture-resistant tires.

Juiced Sitewide flash sale (use code FALL at checkout):

Be sure to check out the other big sales from popular brands like Rad Power (that has two e-bikes at new $999 lows as well as free extra battery offers on others for doubled travel distances), Lectric (which is taking up to $727 off e-bike bundles with extra battery offers too), Aventon (up to $900 in combined savings – and you guessed it, a free extra battery offer too), and also Velotric (also offering up to $900 in combined savings – with the T1 e-bike with a Smart+ Hub and GPS tracking getting it in full). You’ll find these and more – including e-scooter discounts and sales – all collected together in our Green Deals hub.

RipCurrent S Fat-Tire e-bike features:

Our top-rated and best selling sport-utility electric bike just got a super-charged upgrade! The RipCurrent S (TUV certified to UL 2849) is a fat-tire, fan-favorite with even more power and torque. Get ready to rip up any terrain with a bigger 1000W motor, the NEW G2 52V/19.2Ah battery pack, updated controller programming, upgraded fender package, and so much more! With a riding range of up to 70+ miles and speeds up to 28+MPH, the New RipCurrent S offers unparalleled power, versatility and functionality for anywhere you want to ride.

