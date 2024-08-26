Upgrade your Series X|S before the big holiday releases with Seagate’s official expansion card down at $130

Amazon is now offering the 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S down at $129.99 shipped. This model has regularly fetched closer to $160 across 2024 and is now matching the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon in several months. We did see a quick drop to $125 back in Mach and some fleeting Woot deals for less, but today’s deal marks a notable chance to breathe some new life into your console ahead of the holiday release schedule and into next year.

It is also worth mentioning the only other official 1TB Xbox SSD expansion card option, the WD_BLACK C50. This one is also a notable solution, but it’s going to cost you $150 right now with the only other other lower-priced option coming by way off the 500GB variant that is selling for $80 at Amazon.

These official options are really the only way to go if you ask me. They leverage Xbox Velocity Architecture as well as Microsoft’s quick resume action to expand your game storage with an SSD that essentially functions exactly the same as the one your console shipped with. You can “seamlessly play Xbox Series X|S games from the internal SSD or the expansion card without sacrificing graphics, latency, load times, or framerates.”

Be sure to scope out the details on Microsoft’s new Xbox Game Pass Standard tier, all of the new titles landing on Xbox Game Pass in August this month, the official new SkyBlue transparent Xbox gamepad, and the now live pre-orders for the new Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S features:

Designed in partnership with Xbox to seamlessly play Xbox Series X|S games from the internal SSD or the expansion card without sacrificing graphics, latency, load times, or framerates…1TB of storage increases the overall capacity of the Xbox Series X|S—collect thousands of games across four generations of Xbox without sacrificing performance…The only available expansion card that replicates the Xbox Velocity Architecture —providing faster load times, richer environments, and more immersive gameplay…Switch between multiple titles in seconds—directly from the internal SSD or the expansion card.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!