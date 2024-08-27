Today’s best iOS price drops: Lovecraft’s Untold Story, Notebooks, Dayless Diary, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

This morning’s App Store price drops are now up for grabs down below the fold. Just be sure to also scope out the deals we are tracking today on Logitech’s Crayon USB-C Apple Pencil alternative, up to $300 off unlocked iPhone 15 models, Apple’s most affordable M3 MacBook Pro now within $1 of the all-time low, and this M3 MacBook Air config with the 512GB SSD at $300 off. Moving on to the apps, highlight titles include Lovecraft’s Untold Story, Notebooks, Dayless – Simple Diary App, Aeon’s End, One Deck Dungeon, and more. Hit the jump or a closer look. 

Today’s best iOS app and game price drops:

Score one of the best prices yet on the Super Mario RPG remake down at $32

iOS app and game deals still live:

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories features:

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories is an action rogue-lite with RPG elements. You explore randomly generated levels based on the H.P. Lovecraft stories, fighting cultists and all kinds of monsters from the Mythos, improving your weapons and gear, solving puzzles and challenges, and looking for clues and knowledge to defeat the Great Old Ones and the Outer Gods.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple’s M3 MacBook Pro with 16GB of RAM now start...
Apple’s most affordable M3 MacBook Pro now within $1 ...
This M3 MacBook Air config with the 512GB SSD is now $3...
VOLTME’s new 240W 6-port USB-C charger satisfies ...
Twelve South unveils ‘world’s smallest 2-in-1 M...
Score one of the best prices yet on the Super Mario RPG...
Dick’s Sporting Goods Golf Flash Sale takes up to...
Samsung’s brand new 180MB/s 1TB Pro Plus microSD ...
Load more...
Show More Comments