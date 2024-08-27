Today’s best iOS price drops: Lovecraft’s Untold Story, Notebooks, Dayless Diary, more

This morning’s App Store price drops are now up for grabs down below the fold. Just be sure to also scope out the deals we are tracking today on Logitech’s Crayon USB-C Apple Pencil alternative, up to $300 off unlocked iPhone 15 models, Apple’s most affordable M3 MacBook Pro now within $1 of the all-time low, and this M3 MacBook Air config with the 512GB SSD at $300 off. Moving on to the apps, highlight titles include Lovecraft’s Untold Story, Notebooks, Dayless – Simple Diary App, Aeon’s End, One Deck Dungeon, and more. Hit the jump or a closer look.
Today’s best iOS app and game price drops:
- iOS Universal: Weather NOW FREE (Reg. $30)
- iOS Universal: Aeon’s End $3 (Reg. $10)
- iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon $2 (Reg. $7)
- iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse $2 (Reg. $7)
- iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Story $1 (Reg. $4)
- iOS Universal: Dayless – Simple Diary App $1 (Reg. $2)
- iOS Universal: The Bunker $2 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: Notebooks – Write and Organize $13 (Reg. $16.50)
- iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro $6 (Reg. $10)
- iOS Universal: Fashion Story $2 (Reg. $3)
Score one of the best prices yet on the Super Mario RPG remake down at $32
iOS app and game deals still live:
- iOS Universal: Fresh Reversi FREE (Reg. $1)
- iOS Universal: Egyptian Senet FREE (Reg. $2)
- iOS Universal: 13’s FREE (Reg. $1)
- iOS Universal: Doodle Baseball Game FREE (Reg. $3)
- iOS Universal: One Hit. FREE (Reg. $3)
- iOS Universal: ToPack: Trip Packing Checklist FREE (Reg. $3)
- iOS Universal: World of Juice FREE (Reg. $2)
- iOS Universal: Leo’s Fortune $3 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: Fran Bow $5 (Reg. $10)
- iOS Universal: Blox 3D $3 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: MobileFamilyTree 10 $15 (Reg. $30)
- iOS Universal: Logic Circuit Simulator $0.50 (Reg. $30)
Lovecraft’s Untold Stories features:
Lovecraft’s Untold Stories is an action rogue-lite with RPG elements. You explore randomly generated levels based on the H.P. Lovecraft stories, fighting cultists and all kinds of monsters from the Mythos, improving your weapons and gear, solving puzzles and challenges, and looking for clues and knowledge to defeat the Great Old Ones and the Outer Gods.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!