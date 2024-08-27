Today’s best iOS price drops: Lovecraft’s Untold Story, Notebooks, Dayless Diary, more

This morning’s App Store price drops are now up for grabs down below the fold. Just be sure to also scope out the deals we are tracking today on Logitech’s Crayon USB-C Apple Pencil alternative, up to $300 off unlocked iPhone 15 models, Apple’s most affordable M3 MacBook Pro now within $1 of the all-time low, and this M3 MacBook Air config with the 512GB SSD at $300 off. Moving on to the apps, highlight titles include Lovecraft’s Untold Story, Notebooks, Dayless – Simple Diary App, Aeon’s End, One Deck Dungeon, and more. Hit the jump or a closer look.

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories is an action rogue-lite with RPG elements. You explore randomly generated levels based on the H.P. Lovecraft stories, fighting cultists and all kinds of monsters from the Mythos, improving your weapons and gear, solving puzzles and challenges, and looking for clues and knowledge to defeat the Great Old Ones and the Outer Gods.