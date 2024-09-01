Amazon Labor Day deals from $23: Echo smart speakers/displays, Fire TV Game Pass sticks, more

Amazon Labor Day deals are now in full swing, featuring notable price drops on its smart Echo Spot, Dot, and Pop speakers alongside its Echo Show smart displays, Game Pass Ultimate-ready Fire TV Sticks, Alexa earbuds, and more. We have already rounded up many of our favorite Labor Day deals from all retailers and brands across a huge collection of product categories, from Apple gear and Samsung tech to smart home, e-bikes, charging gear, fashion brands, and more. That’s on top of some our favorite early Labor Day deals you can score for under $30, but for now we are focusing on the in-house Amazon tech and you’ll find the best of it waiting down below.

Echo Spot, Dot, and Pop on sale for Labor Day

One of the highlights in the Amazon Labor Day deals would have to be the new Echo Spot smart speaker. This new release debuted just before Prime Day in July when it saw a notable and a frankly quite surprising launch deal. While not entirely unheard of, it’s not often we see price drops like that at release on Amazon’s new tech hardware. While it was a touch lower than the $54.99 Labor Day deal on tap right now, the 31% in savings available this weekend and into next is still quite a notable offer – it is indeed the second price drop, or the first deal after the launch offer, on the regularly $80 speaker.

If features the sort of half-globe design we see on the more entry-level Echo Pop speaker, but with a sweet animated display that features an alarm clock vibe as well as animated weather updates, artwork for the song you just asked Alexa to play, and more – “see time, weather, and song titles at a glance, control smart home devices, and more. Personalize your display with your favorite clock face and fun colors.”

You can scope out all of the Amazon Labor Day deals now live on its smart speaker lineup down below:

Amazon Labor Day Fire TV Stick deals

Another highlight from the Amazon Labor Day sale would have to be the latest Fire TV Stick streaming devices. All now within $5 or so of the all-time low Prime Day prices, we are still looking at some of the lowest prices ever offered for Amazon’s latest 4K model. Speaking of which, as you might already know, the higher-end models that are now starting from $30 in the Labor Day sale are both compatible with the new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate action we featured previously. This means you can access your Game Pass sub and play games using nothing but a display, a $30 Fire TV Stick, and a Bluetooth controller of some kind. You’ll find the deals below and more details on the Xbox integration right here.

Echo Show smart displays

The Amazon Labor Day deals are also carrying over to its Echo Show smart displays that make for wonderful video-chatting and smart home hubs with Zigbee compatibility, a 13MP camera, spatial audio speaker array, and an 8-inch display on the Echo Show 8 model. The variants on sale for Labor Day are listed below for you:

Echo Buds deals from $35

And don’t forget about Amazon’s ultra-affordable Echo Alexa-ready wireless earbuds that are all sitting at Labor Day pricing – the second-lowest prices we have tracked after Prime Day knocked them down $5 less. They all hit well above their pay grade with the deals below and make for affordable casual listening experiences that link up with Alexa.

Amazon Alexa Echo Buds with noise cancellation $45 (Reg. $120) With wired charging case

(Reg. $120) Amazon Alexa Echo Buds with noise cancellation $55 (Reg. $140) With wireless charging case

(Reg. $140) Amazon Alexa Echo Buds $35 (Reg. $50)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!