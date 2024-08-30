Here’s the best Labor Day deals for your smartphone, smart home, office, and more from $5

When big sale days arrive it can be difficult to keep track of everything on sale, so this list is here to help by keeping several categories in one place for you peruse. It doesn’t matter if you’re in the market for smartphone, tablet, and laptop gear or office and smart home upgrades, this is the place to find all of the best markdowns leading up to Labor Day. So keep on reading to find the very best Labor Day deals we’ve spotted so far.
Best Labor Day accessory deals
Smartphone, tablet, and laptop
- Satechi’s 15W Qi2 car mount charger now at $45 low (Reg. $60)
- Car vent mount for your phone at just $5 (Save 50%)
- LISEN’s 3-in-1 Qi2 15W MagSafe Charging Station hits $40 ($60 off)
- Tiny 5-foot power strip with USB-C, USB-A, and three outlets is just $9
- This collapsible laptop stand is only $7.50 (24% off)
- Score up to 40% off Nomad’s leather iPhone 15 cases
- Baseus’ 20,000mAh 65W USB-C power bank hits $39 (Reg. $60)
- Buy two of mophie’s new 30W powerstations and score 30% off
- LISEN’s Airplane/Train MagSafe iPhone holder is down to $13 (Reg. $20)
- Anker’s first MFi 30W Zolo power bank with two integrated charging cables falls to $29
- Score Anker’s Qi2 15W MagGo Power Bank with onboard smart display drops at $70
- Two VOLTME 30W wall chargers with USB-A and Type-C for $7.50 each (New low)
- Add MagSafe to whatever you want with four magnetic stickers at $2 each (Amazon low)
- Score two braided Anker 6-foot 60W USB-C cables for just $5.50 (Save 45%)
- UGREEN’s micro/SD card reader plunges to $9.50 (New low, 34% off)
Desktop and office
- Charge at home and on the go with Baseus’ 100W hybrid power strip at $54.50
- Grab this 4K 27-inch Dell monitor at the $200 Amazon low ($100 off)
- Don’t miss Baseus’ 7-in-1 USB-C Docking Station at just $16 today
- Anker’s brand new 14-port 160W USB-C Prime Docking Station just hit $225 all-time low
- Rare deal drops Logitech’s Wave Keys ergonomic keyboard to $53 Amazon low
- Any M-series MacBook can drive two 4K displays with UGREEN’s docking station at $80
- Anker’s 9-in-1 USB-C surge protector falls to $16, or grab two for $30
- Score UGREEN’s 200W 6-port GaN charging station at $104 low
- VOLTME’s new 240W 6-port USB-C charger strikes $80 (Reg. $140)
- Score Samsung’s 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Thunderbolt 4 monitor is $800 off
- Logitech’s MX Keys Mini Keyboard falls to $68 low
Smart home
- This Apple Health-ready smart scale is down to just $17 (23% off)
- Score an ergonomic office chair at just $100 shipped (Amazon low, 29% off)
- TP-Link’s dual-outlet Alexa/Google Smart Outdoor Plug returns to $16 low
- TP-Link Alexa/Google magnetic smart cam now just $28
- Anker’s Eufy X8 Pro robot vacuum drops to $360 Amazon low (Save $290)
- Govee’s new Evangelion gaming light bars get first discount to $70 (Reg. $90)
- Level Lock+ Apple Home Key lock with Wi-Fi hub starts at $265 (Reg. $349)
- Google’s wireless Nest video doorbells start from $100 Amazon lows (Reg. $180)
- Govee’s Smart TV Light Bar 2 hits new all-time low at $55 (Reg. $80)
- Score two Philips Hue 75W Smart LED Bulbs at just $8.50 each (45% off)
- ecobee smart home bundle now $120 off
- Govee’s Alexa Mini Smart Air Purifiers down at $31 (38% off)
- Govee’s 96-foot smart outdoor string lights fall to $65 (Reg. $100)
- Linkind’s Edison smart bulbs with Matter are 30% off, grab four at $35
- This 55-inch electric standing desk is yours for $130 (Reg. $180, Amazon low)
- Eve HomeKit smart home Labor Day sale from $32
- Eve’s Siri-controlled HomeKit Flare orb lamp with Thread at $75 (25% off)
