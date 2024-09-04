Android game and app price drops: PixelTerra, Ticket to Ride, Galaxy Genome, more

Wednesday’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go with solid price drops on a series of titles for your smartphone, tablets, and more. Just be sure to also check out the deals we are tracking on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds FE with Live Translate at $62 as well as this $110 drop on its Galaxy Tab S9 FE, a discount on Google’s smart Nest Cam, and the new Crimson Shadow OnePlus Open with a FREE $300 OnePlus Watch 2. As for the apps, highlights include titles like PixelTerra, Ticket to Ride, Galaxy Genome, Klocki, Residual, and more. Head below for a closer look.
Best Android app and game price drops:
- cress pro FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Reminder Pro FREE (Reg. $3.50)
- Teach Your Monster to Read FREE (Reg. $9)
- Galaxy Genome [Space Sim] $2 (Reg. $3)
- Hell, The Dungeon Again! $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- PixelTerra $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Klocki $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- NABOKI $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Afterimage $4 (Reg. $6)
- Rush Rally Origins $3.50 (Reg. $6)
- Charlie in Underworld $0.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Ticket to Ride $3.50 (Reg. $5)
- Residual $2.50 (Reg. $5.50)
Android app and game deals still live:
- The Lonely Hacker FREE (Reg. $2)
- Spelling Right PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Turqoise – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Toska – Turqoise icon pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Math Flash Cards FREE (Reg. $2)
- HOOK 2 $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Undergrave -Tactical Roguelike $5 (Reg. $7)
- Ashworld $2 (Reg. $4.50)
- Neoteria $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- Color Sheep $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Bleentoro Pro $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Vodobanka Pro $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Baby Sleep PRO $3.50 (Reg. $7)
- Twilight Pro Unlock $5 (Reg. $10)
- Mindroid PRO Unlock $5 (Reg. $10)
- PowerLine PRO Unlock $3.50 (Reg. $7)
PixelTerra features:
The world of PixelTerra is quite dangerous so you need to build a shelter, find some food supply and get ready to protect yourself from monsters in order to survive at least a couple of days. Then you can only hope that the walls of your shelter will be strong enough to withstand the onslaught.
