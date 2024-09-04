Android game and app price drops: PixelTerra, Ticket to Ride, Galaxy Genome, more

Wednesday’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go with solid price drops on a series of titles for your smartphone, tablets, and more. Just be sure to also check out the deals we are tracking on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds FE with Live Translate at $62 as well as this $110 drop on its Galaxy Tab S9 FE, a discount on Google’s smart Nest Cam, and the new Crimson Shadow OnePlus Open with a FREE $300 OnePlus Watch 2. As for the apps, highlights include titles like PixelTerra, Ticket to Ride, Galaxy Genome, Klocki, Residual, and more. Head below for a closer look.

The world of PixelTerra is quite dangerous so you need to build a shelter, find some food supply and get ready to protect yourself from monsters in order to survive at least a couple of days. Then you can only hope that the walls of your shelter will be strong enough to withstand the onslaught.