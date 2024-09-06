Check out Anker’s new 360-degree rotating 15W Qi2 MagSafe charging stand at $36

Joining its new 3-in-1 15W travel charger that debuted at IFA 2024 yesterday, Anker is also unleashing a new Qi2 MagSafe stand with rotating charging pad for a more versatile viewing experience. This time we are looking at a singular iPhone charging setup with a more than affordable $36 price tag and you can dive into the details down below.

Anker debuts new 360-degree rotating MagSafe charging stand at $36

We already took a look at the brand’s new UFO travel charger – the tiny puck form-factor folds out to reveal three charging pads, a 15W for iPhone, a 5W Qi pad for AirPods, and a dedicated 5W Apple charger. It’s pretty cool if not essentially the same as the Twelve South model but with an extra Qi pad.

But today we are scoping out the brand’s new MagGo Qi2 MagSafe stand. This is very much like some of the brand’s previous offerings that fetch generally the same price, but this time with a slightly more sleek physical appearance and a setup dedicated to getting the ideal viewing angle for your iPhone 12 through 16.

This time around Anker is presenting a more curved, concave base with a pole that extends up to hold the MagSafe charging pad. It is indeed a Qi2-certified charger that can deliver the max 15W of juice to iPhone, but it also features a somewhat unique rotation mechanism too.



The charging surface features 360-degree rotation action with an adjustable tilt:

360-degree Rotation with Adjustable Charging Surface: The wireless charger features a patented 360-degree rotating mechanism for seamless orientation changes and an adjustable tilt for the perfect viewing angle.



Beyond the new physical design and the rotation action, this is essentially just the same 15W MagSafe charging stands we have seen a number of times. But I do like the idea of having the option to completely rotate the orientation of the phone dynamically without having to remove it from the pad.

You can score the new Anker rotating MagGo magnetic charging stand now at $35.99 in black or white.

