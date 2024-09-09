Today’s best iOS price drops: The Witness, TRUDOGRAD, The White Door, and more

Justin Kahn -
The Witness iOS

It’s just about Glowtime now folks! But before we all get our first official look at the new iPhone 16 models and whatever else Apple has in-store for us – every detail you need know about today’s event is waiting over at 9to5Mac, of course, let’s scope out today’s best App Store price drops. We have some notable deals live on Apple Watch Ultra 2, the black Magic Mouse, up to $500 off 11-inch 1TB M2 iPad Pro, and a solid discount on the Apple Pencil Pro with Find My. As for the apps, highlights include titles like The Witness, TRUDOGRAD, The White Door, Legend of Keepers, Escape from Crimson Manor, and more. Head below for a closer look at the rest of today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best game deals: Metal Gear Collection $20, Monster Hunter Stories 1+ 2 $37, more

You wake up, alone, on a strange island full of puzzles that will challenge and surprise you.

You don’t remember who you are, and you don’t remember how you got here, but there’s one thing you can do: explore the island in hope of discovering clues, regaining your memory, and somehow finding your way home.

The Witness is a single-player game in an open world with dozens of locations to explore and over 500 puzzles. This game respects you as an intelligent player and it treats your time as precious. There’s no filler; each of those puzzles brings its own new idea into the mix. So, this is a game full of ideas.

