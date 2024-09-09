Today’s best iOS price drops: The Witness, TRUDOGRAD, The White Door, and more

It’s just about Glowtime now folks! But before we all get our first official look at the new iPhone 16 models and whatever else Apple has in-store for us – every detail you need know about today’s event is waiting over at 9to5Mac, of course, let’s scope out today’s best App Store price drops. We have some notable deals live on Apple Watch Ultra 2, the black Magic Mouse, up to $500 off 11-inch 1TB M2 iPad Pro, and a solid discount on the Apple Pencil Pro with Find My. As for the apps, highlights include titles like The Witness, TRUDOGRAD, The White Door, Legend of Keepers, Escape from Crimson Manor, and more. Head below for a closer look at the rest of today’s best iOS game and app deals.
Today’s best iOS app and game price drops:
- iOS Universal: Escape from Crimson Manor Ep.2 FREE (Reg. $3)
- iOS Universal: The Witness $4 (Reg. $10)
- iOS Universal: Legend of Keepers $3 (Reg. $7)
- iOS Universal: Rusty Lake Paradise $2 (Reg. $3)
- iOS Universal: TRUDOGRAD $7 (Reg. $10)
- iOS Universal: Art of Rally $4 (Reg. $8)
- iOS Universal: CHUCHEL $2 (Reg. $6)
- iOS Universal: Samorost 3 $2 (Reg. $7)
- iOS Universal: Botanicula $2 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: The White Door $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS app and game deals still live:
- iOS Universal: DEEMO FREE (Reg. $2)
- iOS Universal: Cytus II FREE (Reg. $2)
- iOS Universal: Dungeoneers $3 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: Suzy Cube $1 (Reg. $4)
- iOS Universal: HAAK $2 (Reg. $4)
- iOS Universal: Lichtspeer $1 (Reg. $4)
- iOS Universal: MO: Astray $2 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: Pachoink! $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- iOS Universal: Bright Reappear $1 (Reg. $2)
- iOS Universal: Sands of Salzaar $4 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: Anthill $1 (Reg. $2)
- iOS Universal: Towaga: Among Shadows $2 (Reg. $5)
The Witness features:
You wake up, alone, on a strange island full of puzzles that will challenge and surprise you.
You don’t remember who you are, and you don’t remember how you got here, but there’s one thing you can do: explore the island in hope of discovering clues, regaining your memory, and somehow finding your way home.
The Witness is a single-player game in an open world with dozens of locations to explore and over 500 puzzles. This game respects you as an intelligent player and it treats your time as precious. There’s no filler; each of those puzzles brings its own new idea into the mix. So, this is a game full of ideas.
