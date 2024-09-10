Best Android app price drops of the day: Northgard, Legend of Keepers, Wilderless, more

Today’s roundup of the best price drops courtesy of Google Play are now alive and well down below. Just be sure to stop by the Samsung Discover Fall sale where you’ll find the best post-release price drops yet on the new Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Watch Ultra alongside offers on Samsung’s 2024 Galaxy Watch FE, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and massive discounts on Odyssey gaming monitors that also include a FREE Odyssey G3 FHD monitor. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Northgard, Legend of Keepers, Wilderless, Galaxy Trader – Space RPG, and much more. Head below for a closer look.

Northgard is a strategy game based on Norse mythology in which you control a Clan of Vikings fighting for the control of a mysterious newfound continent.

After years of tireless explorations, brave Vikings have discovered a new land filled with mystery, danger and riches: NORTHGARD.

The boldest Northmen have set sail to explore and conquer these new shores, bring fame to their Clan and write history through conquest, trading, or devotion to the Gods.

That is, if they can survive the dire Wolves and Undead Warriors roaming the land, befriend or defeat the giants, and survive the harshest winters ever witnessed in the North.