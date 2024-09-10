Today’s best iOS price drops: Ocean Keeper Survival, Anthill, Steamworld Quest, more



With Apple’s Glowtime event behind us, and pre-orders now live on the new Apple Watch Series 10, black Apple Watch Ultra 2, AirPods 4, and more, it’s time to roundup this morning’s App Store price drops. You’ll also want to check out the $250 discounts we are tracking on 15-inch M3 MacBook Air models with 16GB of RAM, our exclusive deals on Arc’s metal iPhone 16 bumper cases and Alto’s new natural wood iPhone 16 cases alongside the return of all-time lows on Apple’s M2 Pro Mac mini. But for now, it’s on to the apps. Highlights include titles like Ocean Keeper Survival, Anthill, Steamworld Quest, Wilderless, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best App Store price drops.

A roguelike shooter with a top-down view where you play as a Miner whose spaceship has crashed on a planet, filled with underwater monsters! Use the time between each attack to power up your diver, mech, or weapon. Build automatic turrets, use drones to gather resources and improve your skills to increase your chances of survival. Discover mysterious locations and fantastic undersea deep biomes. EACH time you explore the underwater worlds, the layout changes, making every journey unique. You never play the same scenario twice in this drill dungeon core roguelite.

