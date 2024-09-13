Hover-1’s entry-level Journey 2.0 Max Foldable Electric Scooter drops to $444 (Reg. $600)

Amazon is helping commuters find an affordable entry-level solution to get from A to B in the form of Hover-1’s white Journey 2.0 Max Foldable Electric Scooter which is now down at $443.99 shipped. Normally priced at $600, this model has seen very few discounts since releasing in August 2023, with Black Friday bringing costs down to $498 and February seeing a fall to the $361 low. Today, those Black Friday rates are being beaten out with this $156 markdown that lands it at the second-lowest price we have tracked, coming in $83 above the all-time low from earlier in the year.

This updated Journey 2.0 Max model comes with an upgraded 700W dual motor (up from the standard’s 350W) alongside a 36V battery that can ramp its torque high enough to conquer inclines up to 20 degrees. You’ll be cruising through life’s appointments or just enjoying some quality joyrides at max speeds of 19 MPH for up to 26 miles on a single five-hour charge. It’s also been given some cruise control functionality, as well as the usual folding design you see with scooters, a widened steering column for better handling, a 2-part folding lock, and a full LED display.

Head to our Green Deals hub to check out more EV discounts and sales, like Hiboy’s S2 Max Electric Scooter that boasts a 40-mile range and is down at a $500 2024 low. There’s also some major commuting opportunities coming from some of our favorite e-bike brands, like Aventon offering its Soltera.2 e-bike for a reduced $999 rate, Lectric’s XPeak Off-Road e-bikes getting a free extra battery for a doubled 110-mile range, and Rad Power offering discounted Utility models to carry you through fall.

Hover-1 Journey 2.0 Max Foldable Electric Scooter features:

CONQUER HILLS AND FEEL THE RUSH – With 700W of dual motor power, Journey Max will power through inclines of up to 20 degrees, and it quickly accelerates to 19 mph on level ground.

UPGRADED STEERING COLUMN – The steering column for Journey Max has been widened to improve handling and stability. The folding lock has also been upgraded to a 2-part folding mechanism with a safety latch to reinforce steering column stability.

DIGITAL LED DISPLAY – The Journey Max’s display includes a speedometer, battery indicator, and icons for high-speed mode, cruise control, and the headlight when activated. It’s also bright enough to be easily read in daylight conditions.

LONG-LASTING BATTERY – The 36V/13.2Ah lithium-ion battery efficiently drives power to the motor and lasts for up to 26 miles of riding. It fully charges in only 5 hours.

PORTABLE FOLDING DESIGN – Journey Max easily folds, making it convenient to store at home or transport to your next destination.

SAFE AND RELIABLE – Journey Max is UL2272 certified, meaning that it has been tested to applicable standards and deemed safe. Ride with peace of mind.

