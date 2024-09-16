Amazon just dropped the 13-inch Space Black M4 iPad Pro to its lowest price yet at $1,190

Just after seeing a notable deal on the 512GB 11-inch model over the weekend starting from $1,050, Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the most affordable 13-inch model in Space Black. Regularly $1,299, you can now land the “thinnest” Apple product yet down at $1,189.99 shipped. That’s nearly $110 off the going rate, $10 under our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. Best Buy is still charging the full $1,299 for this model and even open-box listings are selling for not a whole lot less than today’s new deal at $1,165.

Today we are highlighting a deal on the 256GB 13-inch M4 iPad Pro model. This is indeed the lowest storage capacity model you can buy, but we are also looking at the lowest price we have seen on Amazon for a 13-inch M4 overall. With the inclusion of USB-C and considering most folks likely have either plenty of cloud storage or some external storage devices at the ready anyway, these lower capacity models can be a great way to save some cash, especially when they are on sale.

Built for Apple Intelligence when it debuts this fall, it features the Ultra Retina XDR Display alongside 12MP cameras on both sides, LiDAR tech, and support for Wi-Fi 6E alongside the sweet Space Black paint job that will look great alongside your new black Apple Watch Ultra 2 or the Jet Black Series 10 – here’s how to score a deal on one of those.

But if you’re not sold on the M4 Pro models, or just don’t need that sort of power for your casual tablet experience, scope out the deal we spotted this morning on the Apple’s most affordable 13-inch M2 iPad Air instead.

M4 iPad Pro features:

The new iPad Pro is impossibly thin, featuring outrageous performance with the Apple M4 chip, a breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, and superfast Wi-Fi 6E. Along with Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, it brings endless versatility, creativity, and productivity to your fingertips.

