Best Android app price drops of the day: Clue, What Lies Underground, Pocket Rogues, more



Today’s collection of Android game and app deals from the Google Play Store are at the ready for you down below. Alongside deals on Lockly’s Flex Touch Google/Alexa smart lock, TCL’s 2024 The Frame-style 65-inch Google Smart TV, and Samsung’s regularly $400 all-black Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at $280, we also spotted the 2024 OnePlus 12R smartphone at $50 off with a FREE pair of earbuds. But for now it’s on to the apps, including titles like Clue (2024), Everybody’s RPG, Pocket Rogues: Ultimate, Front Armies [RTS], What Lies Underground, and more. Head below for a closer look at everything.

Experience a fresh take on the classic crime-solving board game. Step into new mysteries and use your skills of deduction to find out: Who? With what weapon? Where? Join fellow detectives all over the world. Gather crucial evidence, interrogate suspects, and solve the original murder mystery.

Follow your suspects through the iconic Tudor Mansion, unlocking their motives and alibis as you go. Play by the original rules, or try a new investigation format available exclusively to Clue. Face your suspects in a direct interrogation as you rely on your skills of deduction to get to the truth. Experience the mystery, solve the murder your way and become the detective you want to be!