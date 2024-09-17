Today’s best iOS price drops: DQM The Dark Prince, LEGO Bricktales, To The Moon, more

This morning’s collection of the best iOS price drops has now been gathered for you below. On your way down, scope out the discounts we have at the ready on Apple’s latest 15-inch M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM, Apple Watch Series 10 pre-orders, AirPods Pro 2, and this insane price drop on the brand new official Apple Watch Ultra Ocean Band at 51% off. But for now it’s on to the apps, including titles like Little Misfortune, LEGO Bricktales, To The Moon, and DQM: The Dark Prince. Head below for a closer look. 

Score a physical copy of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope at $18

DQM: The Dark Prince features:

Compose your very own team of monsters from across the Dragon Quest series and engage in thrilling battles against your foes. Recruit monsters from the wild world around you and combine them to synthesize new creatures as you see fit. With over 500 monsters to choose from and a revamped synthesis system to explore, you can mix and match to you heart’s content to create your favorite cute critters and dastardly supervillains, as well as brand-new additions to the monstrous roll call.

