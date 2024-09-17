Wild 50% price drop knocks brand new official Apple Watch Ultra Ocean Band to $49

Apple just unleashed a series of new Apple Watch bands to go along with the Series 10 and all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2, and just spotted a serious price drop on one of them. Amazon is now offering Apple’s new Apple Watch Ocean Band (49mm) in Navy down at $49 shipped. This is the brand new model with the black titanium finished hardware that regularly fetches $99. You’re looking at 51% off, one of the deepest deals we have ever tracked on an Ocean band of any sort, and a frankly unheard of discount on a brand new piece of Apple kit that doesn’t even start shipping until this Friday along with the all of the new watches, AirPods 4, and iPhone 16. 

We have detailed some of our favorite Apple Watch bands for the new Series 10 and black Ultra 2 already – you can browse though all of those right here – including many of the latest models from Apple.

While I personally gravitate towards the Alpine Loop, the Ocean Band is a close second and a wonderful option for folks whether they are diving, swimming, or not. 

It is made of a moulded, “high-performance” elastomer with what Apple calls a tubular geometry that allows it “to stretch for a perfect fit, even over a wetsuit.” We now have our choice of black or natural titanium hardware, although only the black finish is heavily marked down today. 

But if the Ocean Band here today, despite the wild deal, isn’t working for you, dive into our aforementioned roundup of favorite Apple Watch Bands for Series 10 and Ultra 2 from $19

Official Apple Watch Ocean Band features:

  • The Ocean Band is moulded in a high-performance elastomer with a tubular geometry allowing it to stretch for a perfect fit, even over a wetsuit.
  • The titanium buckle and adjustable loop secure the strap during high-speed water sports.
  • For extra length, an extension band is sold separately — perfect if you need extra length to wear the band over your wetsuit.
  • Band fits 130–200mm wrists.
  • Compatible with Apple Watch Models 44mm, 45mm, 46mm and 49mm

